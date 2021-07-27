HUNTINGTON — A pair of in-state defensive standouts received preseason accolades on Tuesday afternoon.
Marshall defensive tackle Jamare Edwards and West Virginia defensive tackle Dante Stills were each named to the Bronko Nagurski Award Watch List, as released by the Football Writers Association of America.
The Bronko Nagurski Award is given annually to the nation’s top defensive player. The preseason watch list features 90 defensive athletes in college football.
Edwards, a junior defensive tackle for the Herd, was named to Conference USA’s 2021 Watch List after finishing last season as a Second Team All-Conference USA selection.
The Miami, Florida, native had 30 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss, with two sacks and a forced fumble while starting all 10 games last season.
Edwards’ top efforts came against Florida Atlantic and Rice when he had seven tackles in each game. Against UMass, he also had 1.5 tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble.
Stills is no stranger to preseason accolades, returning as one of the Big 12’s top defenders for the 2021 season.
In 2020, the Fairmont native finished with 35 tackles, including a team-best 10.5 tackles for loss. He added two sacks, two pass breakups, a fumble recovery and a blocked kick.
Stills’ best game came against Texas Tech in which he registered seven tackles, including two tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery.
In addition to being named to the Nagurski Trophy Watch List, Stills was also one of 80 preseason nominees named to the Outland Trophy Watch List on Tuesday.
The Outland Trophy is also given annually by the Football Writers Association of America to the nation’s top interior defensive lineman.
Both awards work in correlation with the FWAA’s All-American Team.
The FWAA All-America Committee selects a 26-man All-America Team and, eventually, the five Nagurski Trophy finalists. The winner will be chosen from those five finalists and honored at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet on Dec. 6 at the Charlotte Convention Center.
The Outland Trophy winner is chosen from three finalists who are part of the annual FWAA All-America Team, as well. Committee members select the winner, based on the three finalists.
The Outland Trophy winner will be announced on the Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN in December and honored at the Outland Trophy Awards Dinner in Omaha, Nebraska, on Jan. 12, 2022.
