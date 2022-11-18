HUNTINGTON -- Typically, college freshmen are still blowing out candles on their birthdays.
Not Marshall freshman forward Wyatt Fricks, though.
Fricks was busy making sure the Thundering Herd spent his birthday blowing out Miami (Ohio).
The 6-foot-9, 196-pound Georgia native came off the bench and scored 19 points, knocking down many big shots while getting the Herd offense in rhythm at a key time in the team's 95-69 win over the RedHawks Thursday night in Oxford, Ohio.
"I got in the game and I just started feeling it," Fricks said. "It felt good running, felt good moving up and down the floor. I saw that first shot go through and it was just like, 'It's on today.'"
Fricks' barrage of 3-pointers came at a key time for the Herd at Millett Hall.
Marshall jumped out to a 12-2 lead, thanks to Andrew Taylor's quick start, but Miami climbed back within 13-12 after a banked-in 3-pointer.
Fricks hit three 3-pointers within a span of 2:10 -- including the final two in a 36-second span -- that got the Herd offense rolling from long range.
Considering that Fricks had not been shooting as well as he'd like, it was the best birthday present he could've asked for.
"It's definitely a weight off my shoulders because the last couple games, I hadn't been shooting that well," Fricks said. "Especially on my birthday, it's a great feeling to see some shots go down, for sure."
Fricks' fourth 3-pointer of the first half came with the basketball version of a birthday whoopin' -- he was hit with a technical foul because he got a little too excited and yelled out after knocking down his fourth 3-pointer in six minutes.
The technical brought forth a laugh from Fricks, the referee who assessed it and Marshall head coach Dan D'Antoni, who lobbied against it saying that he was just excited that it's his birthday.
D'Antoni also joked about what he felt the key to Fricks' shooting performance was -- the coach's sister, Kathy D'Antoni.
"She baked his favorite dessert and gave it to him," D'Antoni said. "So I'm going to give credit to my sister for keeping him happy and well fed. He came out and scored well."
Fricks' performance cooked up something special for the Herd, which shot 50% from 3-point range.
Fricks and guard Kamdyn Curfman each knocked down five 3-pointers for the Herd while Taylor scored 26 points by getting to his spots and Taevion Kinsey added 14 while becoming the fourth player in Marshall history to score 2,000 career points in a solid all-around offensive performance.
"It was a great win as a team, so we were happy to come out with that 'W' tonight," Fricks said.
On Saturday, Marshall looks to keep that offense -- which is averaging 89.3 points per game -- rolling as the Herd hosts Coppin State at 7 p.m. at Cam Henderson Center.
Saturday's game will be the Herd's third game in six days. Marshall also will host Chicago State at 7 p.m. on Monday to close out a jam-packed week of basketball.