HUNTINGTON - The career of Marshall forward Darius George has taken many twists and turns over the past five years.
A couple of those twists have been unfortunate, resulting in injuries that have hindered George at times.
Still, the 6-foot-7 senior returns to Marshall resilient and ready to show what he can do.
After a broken foot derailed the end of his 2020-21 season, George went to work in the offseason, adding bulk while maintaining his explosiveness to serve as one of the Herd's veteran leaders coming into this season.
Part of his growth as a veteran has been stepping outside the box and taking on new roles, which include mentoring younger players and communicating better on the floor.
"I feel like I'm getting comfortable out of my shell - being able to handle the ball a little bit more, bringing the ball up the court a little bit, talking to my teammates and getting them involved in ISOs," George said. "My role this year, it's going to be a big part. It's going to be a learning step but it's going to be a big part for me for the next level. I can't wait to take on that challenge."
Marshall head coach Dan D'Antoni said George has seen "tremendous gains" in the offseason, which start with poise and presence on the court.
"He used to drive in there and he'd look like a bull in a china shop - you'd never know what you were going to get," D'Antoni said. "He'd run into people, fly and fall down, throw it off-balance. He seems to be under control finishing at the rim, he handles it with pressure on him now, his shot looks good so far. It's not the smoothest thing in the world, but he shoots a good percentage.
Prior to the 2020-21 season, there was serious talk from D'Antoni about redshirting George to give him a year to fine-tune his game and tighten his fundamentals.
However, the NCAA's granting of an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19 meant there was no benefit to the redshirt.
George immediately made his impact felt, recording double-figures in each of the first three games as the Herd got off to a hot start.
The season ended with George sidelined, however, due to a broken foot - a similar injury that had plagued him before. George ended the season averaging 6.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in 18 games.
Seeing the season end with him sidelined was only fuel to the fire for an offseason in which George refined his game, as D'Antoni wanted.
"Just getting hurt at the end of the season really took a big toll on me last year...," George said. "Knowing that this would be my last year for sure, I had to play. It would be good for me, good for my team and I want to play."
George's offseason focused on conditioning and adding strength while not losing his explosiveness - something he said that he feels is back after the second foot injury of his career.
The attention to detail within his game has led to D'Antoni having added trust in him, which has resulted in him moving back to the '3', which he originally played when he joined the team in 2017-18.
"I'm pretty pleased with myself, just going back on the court and working on my handles, working on my threes, working on my jump shot because Dan, he trusts me to run the '3' this year," George said. "I'm used to running the '3. My first two years, we had Ajdin (Penava) and we had big men so I was usually the '3'. This year, it's going to be fun and I can't wait to experience that."
The last two seasons, George played as an athletic '4' so he's used to the rigors down low, which only makes him a better finisher at the rim as a slasher from the '3' spot.
While the appearances in practice have D'Antoni seeing gains in George and his teammates, the proof will come once the season gets underway.
"They'll be truly tested when we play somebody," D'Antoni said.