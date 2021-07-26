HUNTINGTON — Marshall cornerback Steven Gilmore has made a habit of locking down opposing receivers in his years in the Herd’s defensive backfield.
That effort helped him lock down a preseason accolade on Monday.
Gilmore was announced as one of 40 individuals on the preseason watch list for the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, given to the nation’s top defensive back.
Gilmore has seen significant action in all three seasons that he’s been with the Herd.
Last season, Gilmore started in all 10 games, earning All-Conference USA First Team honors at season’s end following a year in which he had 39 tackles, 1.5 sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles.
The brother of NFL standout Stephon Gilmore, Steven Gilmore also was one of Conference USA’s top cover men with 12 pass breakups on the year. The interception came late in the first half of Marshall’s 17-7 win over then-No. 23 Appalachian State.
Gilmore is one of the most veteran cornerbacks on the Herd roster, having appeared in 36 games in his Marshall career with 15 starts.
In the 2019 season, Gilmore turned into one of Marshall’s most trustworthy secondary members, logging action in all 13 games, including four starts.
He finished with 50 tackles — 11 of which came in a win over Western Kentucky — and led the Herd with two interceptions on the year.
Gilmore’s first start came in his true freshman season in 2018 when he got the nod in the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl win over South Florida.
His efforts that season landed him on Conference USA’s All-Freshman Team.
Coming into 2021, Gilmore was named to Conference USA’s Players to Watch list.
The Rock Hill, South Carolina native has 106 tackles and 17 pass breakups to his credit, along with three interceptions and three forced fumbles.
Gilmore is Marshall’s fourth-leading returning tackler for the 2021 season.
The Jim Thorpe Award Watch List was announced by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame with its base coming from previous performance and preseason All-American lists.
The list will be narrowed to 10 to 15 semifinalists in October.
2018
2018

Only true freshman to see significant action … Appeared in 13 games, including his first career start in the team's Gasparilla Bowl win against USF … Made 17 tackles, one tackle for a loss and record one pass deflection … Career-high seven tackles in a win against Florida Atlantic … Two tackles against Top 25 opponent N.C. State … Two tackles at Southern Miss … Three tackles in a shutout of UTSA … Two tackles in a win at FIU … One of three freshmen on the team honored by Conference USA on the league's all-freshman team, along with quarterback Isaiah Green and defensive lineman Darius Hodge.