HUNTINGTON — Marshall softball standout Mya Stevenson, who broke the program’s all-time home run record last week, has entered the NCAA transfer portal, Marshall Athletics confirmed Tuesday.
Stevenson started all 53 games for the Thundering Herd during the 2022 season, hitting at a .361 clip including 19 home runs and 55 RBI.
She was second on the team in homers this season, trailing only Saige Pye (20) but her final long-ball set a record (59), surpassing Marshall Hall of Famer Rachel Folden who hit 58.
Stevenson, who has been a mainstay in the Herd lineup, played in 172 games and started all but three. She hit a career-high 20 homers in her freshman season and logged a career total of 171 hits and 169 runs batted in.
Stevenson was a three-time All-Conference USA selection, earning first-team honors in 2019 and second-team designation in each the 2021 and 2022 seasons. She is listed as a graduate transfer and will have one season of eligibility remaining at whichever school she chooses to attend.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
