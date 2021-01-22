HUNTINGTON – New Marshall head coach Charles Huff knew coming into his new job that the Marshall community would be vital to his success as the new leader of the Thundering Herd.
As he stated on Tuesday, it is one of the things that drew him to apply for the position in the first place.
“The passion that people have for this university, for this program, for the players in the program, it speaks volumes to the type of environment that this place already has produced and the type of environment that this place stands on,” Huff said. “The energy and enthusiasm that is kind of just shaking the gates, ready to explode. When you look at that, who wouldn’t want to be a part of it?”
Since arriving on Monday night, Huff has wasted no time in hitting the ground running in his first few days as the leader of the Thundering Herd.
Huff has gotten acclimated with the community, heading down to The Market in downtown Huntington for some “Coffee with Coach Huff” mornings, which have allowed fans to meet him and ask him about the program.
That coffee may be the boost Huff has needed as the rest of his days have been packed with meetings involving the former staff and current personnel, as well as planning for the future.
While Huff has been working to be out in the community and visible as much as possible – even sending a shout-out to the men’s and women’s basketball teams on social media Friday – he has been doing plenty of work behind the scenes, as well, in terms of recruiting and staff additions.
Some of that future came to fruition on Friday when Huff landed his first recruit as the head coach at Marshall – four-star wide receiver Caleb Coombs.
Coombs, a 5-11, 185-pound wide receiver from Washington D.C., was Huff’s first offer as soon as he landed the Herd’s head coaching job.
Coombs told HerdNation on Friday about his reasons for committing to the Herd over the likes of Alabama, LSU, Virginia Tech, Tennessee and other Power Five programs.
“Once I found out he had the head coaching job there, I pretty much knew I wanted to go there,” Coombs said. “I’ve wanted to play for him since Alabama.”
Given that Huff has promised a wide-open offensive attack at Marshall, the addition of Coombs would be big for the Herd receiving corps and quarterback Grant Wells.
In addition to an offensive commitment, Huff’s offensive staff is starting to come together, as well.
On Friday, The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reported that offensive hires include West Virginia University analyst Bill Legg as tight ends coach and Miami offensive analyst Telly Lockette as running backs coach.
One source told The Herald-Dispatch that while Legg is involved in talks to join the Herd as its tight ends coach, the hire is not yet finalized, pending further discussions. Those discussions should be completed – one way or another - by Sunday, according to the source.
In addition to those hires, sources confirmed Eddy Morrissey is expected to be the team’s new offensive line coach. Morrissey, who was last at Austin Peay in the same capacity, worked with Huff and Legg at Mississippi State in 2018.
Earlier this week, Huff retained offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey, whom he met at New Hampshire nearly a decade ago while applying for a job and had maintained contact with throughout the years. Cramsey will also serve as quarterbacks coach.
Marshall is also expected to add former Arizona special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer as the Herd’s special teams coordinator, according to Feldman. Springer, who spent the last three seasons at Arizona, has knowledge of Conference USA as a former UTEP player and graduate assistant.
The staff is expected to be finalized and announced by the end of the weekend.