HUNTINGTON — Saturday’s matchup between Marshall and Florida Atlantic is not just a critical Conference USA battle.
Instead, it is also an important contest on a national level.
When Marshall head coach Charles Huff and Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart meet, it will be only the fifth game in FBS football this season in which two Black head coaches meet each other.
This weekend’s matchup also marks the first time this season that there will be multiple games featuring Black head coaches on each sideline as Penn State’s James Franklin — Huff’s mentor and former boss — meets Maryland’s Mike Locksley earlier on Saturday afternoon.
For Huff, Marshall’s first Black head coach, it is indeed a special weekend. However, he’d much rather it not be part of the story heading into the game.
“This weekend, what I hope it shows is that it is normal,” Huff said. “It’s OK to have to have two head coaches on the other side that look alike. It’s OK. It’s not an anomaly. It’s not something we should stop and really talk about for 30 (minutes). It’s normal....
“It’s two good coaches, two good teams that are going to compete at a very high level in a meaningful game in this season.”
The reason it is still a story, however, is because out of 130 head coaches in FBS, there are only 13 who are Black — 10 percent. That number is nowhere near proportionate, given the number of FBS football players who are Black.
According to an NBC News story, Black athletes make up 46 percent of FBS players in the Power 5 and 52 percent in conferences outside of the Power 5.
Huff said the only way to eliminate that disproportion is for Black head coaches to continue to find success, which has happened this year with nine of the 13 coaches sporting a winning record heading into the final month of the season.
“When will that happen? I don’t know,” Huff said. “Until then, it’s my job to do everything I can to make it as normal as possible.”
As Marshall and Florida Atlantic meet, that is exactly what is going on for both the rookie Huff and the veteran Taggart at this juncture of the season.
Both teams are 5-3 overall and 3-1 in Conference USA, which has them tied for the East Division lead heading into Saturday’s 6 p.m. contest at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida.
Much like Franklin, whom he was with at Vanderbilt and Penn State, Huff credited Taggart for helping to shape the vision for his future as one of influences that showed he could make it to the highest level within the profession.
“Coach Taggart is a coach that I followed as I was an assistant and gave me the hope that it could happen,” Huff said. “When I was at Vandebilt, he was at Western Kentucky and to watch his career as he moved throughout coaching was inspirational for me. It probably created some avenues for me.”
Those avenues cross each other on Saturday night in Boca Raton with each in an important position.
The victor’s path will continue down the road toward a Conference USA East Division championship while the loser will have a much tougher road.
Regardless of result, Huff’s hope is that the storyline of being the Group of Five’s first meeting of Black head coaches in 2021 doesn’t supersede what is happening on the field on Saturday.
He and Taggart are the head coaches of successful programs with championship aspirations. Period.
In Huff’s eyes, that’s all that needs said.