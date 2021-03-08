HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall softball senior pitcher Laney Jones was named Conference USA Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced on Monday. It is the first weekly honor for Jones from C-USA.
Jones appeared in four contests, highlighted by two complete-game shutouts. She finished with an ERA of just 1.02 for the week, pitching in 13.2 innings and allowing just two runs while striking out nine.
“It was a great first week for Laney,” Herd head coach Megan Smith Lyon said. “We are so excited to watch her progress all season.”
As Marshall finally began its season on March 3, Jones earned the start in game two of the doubleheader with the Akron Zips. The Doylestown, Ohio native went the distance allowing just four hits, walking only one batter while shutting Akron out. The Herd won 8-0 in five innings, as Jones recorded her first win of the season and her ninth in a Thundering Herd uniform.
The next appearance for the right-hander came in relief in the top of the seventh against Bowling Green on Friday. Jones pitched the Herd out of the inning and picked up the save, her first of the year.
Jones received the start on Saturday against Saint Francis and held the potent offense of the Red Flash to just two hits while striking out seven in another shutout victory.