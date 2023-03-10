HUNTINGTON — Tony Kemper is going home sweet home.
After six years at the helm of the Marshall University women's basketball program, Kemper has accepted the same position at the University of Central Arkansas to lead the Sugar Bears.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
HUNTINGTON — Tony Kemper is going home sweet home.
After six years at the helm of the Marshall University women's basketball program, Kemper has accepted the same position at the University of Central Arkansas to lead the Sugar Bears.
"We are all extremely grateful to coach Kemper for the development of our women's basketball program, as well as the 11 years of coaching and teaching he provided to the student-athletes he served," Marshall athletic director Christian Spears said. "We sincerely wish him and his family the best as he pursues this new opportunity at Central Arkansas."
Before Kemper came to Huntington as an assistant under former coach Matt Daniel, he spent three seasons as an assistant on Daniel's staff with the Sugar Bears and was an assistant on the men's team prior to that.
After Daniel stepped down from his position at Marshall in 2017, Kemper was hired to replace him and coached the next six seasons.
In his final season, Marshall went 17-14 overall and 9-9 in its first season of play in the Sun Belt Conference. The Thundering Herd's season ended with a 62-43 loss in the Sun Belt Conference quarterfinals to James Madison, which went on to win the tournament. The 17 wins matched Kemper's best at Marshall.
Under Kemper, Marshall was 79-90 overall and 46-56 in league play.
"I'm so excited to be back at Central Arkansas," Kemper said in a release. "Our women's basketball program has a rich tradition of championships and postseason play across multiple eras and I look forward to working to get us back to the top of a very competitive league, the ASUN."
He replaces Sandra Rushing, the Sugar Bears' coach for the last 11 years. Rushing finished with 184 career victories, second-most in school history, and won 587 games over her 34-year head coaching career.
Rushing took the Sugar Bears to the NCAA Tournament twice, in 2016 and 2017, and Central Arkansas finished second in the 2018 WBI postseason tournament.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.