20230212 mu women 03.jpg
Marshall head coach Tony Kemper sends in directions to his players as the Herd takes on Texas State during an NCAA women’s basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Tony Kemper is going home sweet home.

After six years at the helm of the Marshall University women's basketball program, Kemper has accepted the same position at the University of Central Arkansas to lead the Sugar Bears.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

