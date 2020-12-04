HUNTINGTON — Marshall guard Taevion Kinsey said he could feel something special brewing in the days leading up to the Thundering Herd’s contest at Wright State.
The 6-foot-5 guard from Columbus was heading back to his home state and, perhaps, being back in Ohio just brought about a good feeling heading into the game.
Those feelings were warranted as Kinsey scored a career-high 31 points while grabbing seven rebounds in the Herd’s 80-64 win over the Raiders.
“When I started getting into the flow of things, I don’t know,” Kinsey said. “It was lights out after that. The rim felt real big.”
Kinsey finished the game 9 of 14 from the floor while hitting 13 of 15 attempts at the free throw line.
While Marshall’s offense struggled as a whole early, it didn’t take long for Kinsey to assert himself.
Marshall’s first points of the game came as Kinsey took a feed in transition before spinning on a defender and dunking the ball home.
It was then that Kinsey said he knew he was locked in.
“The play where I kind of knew that I was going to start feeling it was the first play when I caught it in transition, did the spin move and dunked it,” Kinsey said.
Despite that early highlight from Kinsey, Marshall trailed 21-8 midway through the first half as Wright State got production from inside and out while the Herd offense faltered.
From there, Kinsey took the team on his back.
At one point, Kinsey scored nine straight for the Herd to help right the ship and get Marshall back within five at halftime.
It was exactly what the team needed, according to senior guard Jarrod West.
“Taevion did a great job,” West said. “In the first half, he stabilized us for sure. In the second half, he backed that up with another good half.”
As the game wore on, Marshall’s energy increased, which led to transition opportunities.
Wright State led by as many as 10 in the second half with 16:00 left, but West’s work in the pick-and-roll increased and the Herd made its run.
Less than four minutes later, it was Kinsey who put the Herd on top for good with an offensive rebound and layup that gave Marshall a 48-47 lead it would never look back from.
Marshall’s momentum continued, producing a 25-4 run that Kinsey and West capped with Kinsey’s slam on a 30-foot alley-oop pass from West.
While Kinsey had the career night with 31 points, he credited West as the difference in turning the game around.
“When he started working that ball screen, everything started opening up and he exposed their defense,” Kinsey said. “Tonight, my hat came off to him because he really ran our team tonight like a true leader.”
Kinsey said the good feeling early in the week started with a talk from assistant coach Cornelius Jackson, who spoke with him about his attention to detail leading up to games.
“I knew I was going to play the right way, probably a couple days ago,” Kinsey said. “Coach Jackson, he had got on me and he talked to me about approaching the game with better pace and effort. It was starting off the court with the extra hours and stuff like that.”
Kinsey’s effort in preparation have shown through two games.
The junior from Columbus has hit 64 percent of his shots (16 of 25) while knocking down 16 of 19 free throws. Through two games, he’s averaging 24 points and seven rebounds per outing.
Thursday’s 31-point outing was a career high for Kinsey, besting his previous high of 29 set against Charlotte last season.
It also came against a Wright State team that isn’t used to two things: losing and giving up big scoring efforts individually.
All of last season, Wright State allowed just two 30-point scorers and the Raiders lost just two home games at the Nutter Center in each of the previous three seasons.
Kinsey’s effort help Marshall hand the Raiders their worst home loss since an 80-61 loss to Murray State on Nov. 18, 2017.
Marshall returns to action on Wednesday with a 7 p.m. road contest at College of Charleston.