HUNTINGTON — Marshall guard Taevion Kinsey has had a different focus this week as the Thundering Herd men’s basketball team gets ready for its season opener.
You could say that Kinsey is again looking for the Wright stuff to open this year.
Last season, Kinsey scored 31 points and grabbed seven rebounds en route to a big 80-64 win in the Thundering Herd’s first road game of the season.
As Kinsey recalled, his focus wasn’t on taking the game over, but he did by taking what the defense gave him.
“Last year definitely was a big game for me,” Kinsey said. “It was a big game for the season that I ended up having overall.”
Early in the game, Kinsey’s athleticism shined through as he drove to the basket, executed a spin move then elevated for a jam that got the Herd offense on track.
From there, the switch flipped for the Herd and Kinsey was on his way to his first 30-point game.
With that one coming at the height of COVID-19 and without fans in the stands, he’d like to get another under his belt with cheering in the background.
“,” Kinsey said.
Kinsey is familiar with Wright State’s personnel — not only by last year’s game, but also because he played with many of the Raiders during the summer Pro-Am circuit in Columbus.
Some were on his team, some he played against, but he built relationships with many of them.
On Friday, Kinsey — a Columbus native — gets to renew acquaintances with those guys, but with it being the Herd’s regular season opener, it won’t be for a friendly visit at the Cam Henderson Center.
“I’ve got a Marshall jersey on and they’ve got a Wright State jersey on,” Kinsey said. “All that friendship and being from the same area kind of goes off the court. When we step into those lines, it’s time to roll. I don’t really know you unless you’ve got a Marshall jersey on.”
Kinsey has taken on a more vocal role with the Herd this season, meaning his presence will have to match his athleticism and energy for the Herd.
“It’s been a road that I kind of had to step up into this year, just making sure that the guys are ready for this season that’s upon us now,” Kinsey said.
Kinsey knows that will be tested by Wright State, who would love nothing more than to pay Marshall back for the 16-point defeat it handed the Raiders to begin last season.
“We beat them at their house and it probably didn’t feel good, so I know they’re going to be on the hunt for us this year, definitely,” Kinsey said. “I say we’ll be ready on Friday.”
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
