HUNTINGTON — Marshall guard Taevion Kinsey knew he felt like he’d found his groove following the Thundering Herd’s 87-77 loss to Rice on Saturday at Cam Henderson Center.
It wasn’t until after the game that he found out exactly how in the groove he was.
Kinsey finished with one of the top overall performances in recent memory for the Herd, matching his career-high with 31 points while dishing out 10 assists with zero turnovers.
“During the game, I wasn’t thinking about it so much,” Kinsey said. “I was just thinking about how to get us a win. I thought that was one of my better performances, but at the end of the game is when I found out I had 10 assists with no turnovers.”
To put it in perspective, the last time anyone from Marshall had a 30-point, 10-assist game was in 2016 when Jon Elmore finished with 35 points and 10 assists against Toledo. Elmore also had five turnovers in that performance, though.
The efficiency with which Kinsey performed on Saturday is one that hasn’t been seen in recent memory with the Herd program.
To date, there was no reference to a player scoring 30-plus points and finishing with 10 assists with zero turnovers that could be found.
That’s not to say it doesn’t exist, but if it has, it isn’t immediately known.
“I can’t remember one,” Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said.
For Kinsey, it was a big confidence builder after he had battled through struggles over the early portion of the Herd’s seven-game losing streak.
“After seeing that on paper, it was real uplifting for me, especially for some of the games I’d been having in the past,” Kinsey said.
Kinsey said he’d felt like his game was coming back in practice leading up to the Florida Atlantic loss, a game in which he finished with 20 points and six assists.
The next game against North Texas featured another step as Kinsey finished with 29 points, five assists and five rebounds as the Herd went toe to toe with the Mean Green, which won Conference USA last season.
Kinsey said that loss to North Texas was a tough one to take as the team performed well, but it gave him a confidence that bled into Saturday’s Rice game.
“On Thursday, it felt easy getting to my spots and making shots, so I came into that game on Saturday with the same mentality — ‘I’m going to take my time, get to my spot and take the shots I usually take,’” Kinsey said.
Kinsey hopes his recent resurgence carries over to his teammates and they learn the tough lessons from his struggles.
Marshall has been in a collective funk shooting the ball during its seven-game skid. Kinsey said the key for him was staying level-headed and continuing to work, especially on the mental side of the struggles.
“When you don’t see the ball go in the rim on those same shots you’ve taken over and over and over, you start to mentally get out of it and be like, ‘Dang, what’s the matter?’” Kinsey said. “You start to overplay or overthink certain situations rather than just play basketball.”
Despite averaging 30 points, 7.5 assists and 6.5 rebounds in two contests last week, Kinsey was passed over for Conference USA’s Player of the Week award.
UAB’s Jordan Walker, who averaged 23.5 points and 4.0 rebounds, was named as C-USA Player of the Week.
The difference? Walker’s UAB team went 2-0 while the Herd was winless in its two games.
Kinsey hopes to use that motivation as fuel as the team heads to Florida for Thursday’s contest at FIU and Saturday’s game at Florida Atlantic in hopes of ending its losing streak.