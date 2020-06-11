IRVING, Texas — Marshall University baseball pitcher D’Andre Knight was awarded the Jim Castañeda Postgraduate Scholarship by Conference USA on Thursday, as announced by the league office.
The 12th annual award is named in honor of Dr. Jim Castañeda who served Rice for 46 years as an educator, coach and Faculty Athletics Representative before he died in 2008.
Every season, C-USA grants the $4,000 scholarship to distinguished graduates selected by the league’s Faculty Athletics Representatives and approved by the Board of Directors.
Knight, a native of Orlando, Fla., posted a 3.86 ERA in seven relief appearances during the shortened 2020 season.
The right-handed pitcher struck out nine batters in 9.2 innings.
Hurricane’s Hawkins wins on Callaway Tour
SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. — Savannah Hawkins of Hurricane, West Virginia, won a title in the Callaway Junior Tour golf tournament Wednesday at The Club at Cree Creek.
Hawkins shot 8-over-par, 79, to win the Girls 15-18 Division in the 34-player event.
Argyle Downes of Charles Town shot a 2-over, 73, to win the Boys 13-14 Division. Other division winners included Charles Town’s Tommy Evans in the Boys 12-under Division.
Chance Weihl of Little Hocking, Ohio, won the Boys 15-16 Division.
Morgantown’s Jack Giobbia took the Boys 17-18 title.
The Callaway Jr. Tour continued Thursday at Locust Hill Golf Course in Charles Town.