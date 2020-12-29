HUNTINGTON — Marshall senior offensive lineman Cain Madden came to Huntington as an invited walk-on from which no one knew what to expect.
As he walks away from the 2020 season, Madden does so as an All-American.
On Monday, Madden was announced by the AP as a Second Team All-American at offensive guard, which adds to a postseason filled with accolades.
The 6-foot-3, 313-pound product of South Webster, Ohio, started all nine games in which he appeared this season, missing only the Middle Tennessee game for undisclosed reasons.
Madden, who was also named a First Team All-American Offensive Lineman by Pro Football Focus last week, becomes the Herd’s first AP All-American since Vinny Curry was also named as a second-team selection following the 2011 season.
After playing his high school football at nearby Minford (Ohio), Madden joined Marshall’s program as a walk-on before impressing coaches enough to earn a scholarship in the summer of 2018.
That scholarship came after Madden, nicknamed ‘Dumptruck’, was forced into duty during the 2018 season when guard Alex Mollette went down with injury.
Not only did Madden fill the gap nicely for the Herd, he ended up grading out as one of the team’s best linemen, which led to his scholarship and starting spot heading into 2019.
Madden started in all 13 games during the 2019 season before appearing in nine of 10 (all starts) this season, giving him 31 starts in the last three seasons.
Madden has become one of the highest-graded run blockers in the nation, helping fuel Marshall’s offense over the last two seasons.
In addition to the All-American honors, Madden was also named as a Conference USA First Team selection this year, marking his second straight season of gaining league honors.
In 2019, Madden was a second-team honoree within the league.
Currently, it is not known whether Madden will return for his extra year of eligibility as granted by the NCAA due to COVID-19 or if he will enter his name into the 2021 NFL Draft.