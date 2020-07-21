HUNTINGTON — Marshall offensive guard Cain Madden was one of 85 selections named to the 2020 Outland Trophy Award watch list on Tuesday afternoon.
The Outland Trophy is given annually to the nation’s best interior lineman.
Madden, a 6-foot-3, 338-pound offensive lineman from South Webster, Ohio, has started 22 consecutive games for the Herd and has become one of the keys to Marshall’s interior rushing attack with Brenden Knox.
In addition to the Outland Trophy watch list, Madden was a preseason All-Conference USA selection by both Athlon and Phil Steele Publications.
In 2019, Madden was part of an offensive front that led the Herd to the second-most rushing yards per game in Conference USA.
Madden was honored at season’s end as a C-USA Second Team selection, as well as earning the Offensive Gridiron Gladiator Award at the team banquet.
Madden was one of five Conference USA selections, joining FIU’s D’Antne Demery, Charlotte center Jaelin Fisher, Louisiana Tech’s Kody Russey and North Texas defensive lineman Dion Novil.
In addition to Madden, West Virginia earned a unique distinction on the list, which was released by the Football Writers Association of America on Tuesday afternoon.
Brothers Dante and Darius Stills gave the Mountaineers the honor of being the only team nationally to have a pair of defensive players on the list for the award.
Ohio State had three offensive line selections named to the list: center Josh Myers, guard Wyatt Davis and tackle Thayer Munford.
Kentucky offensive linemen Drake Jackson and Darian Kinnard also were on the list.
Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell, coached by former Marshall offensive line coach Alex Mirabal, won the 2019 Outland Trophy and returns to the list for 2020.
This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Outland Trophy, which is a member of the National College Football Awards Association.
The award recipient is chosen from three finalists who are a part of the annual FWAA All-America Team.