HUNTINGTON — Marshall pole vaulter Macie Majoy did on Feb. 21 what no one team or individual had yet been able to accomplish.
“You’re the first Marshall athlete to win a Sun Belt championship,” were the words she said came out of the mouth of women’s track and field head coach Jeff Small.
It was a statement of fact after the fifth-year senior cleared the bar on a 3.98-meter (just over 13 feet) vault at the SBC indoor championships, topping the field.
It also caught her off-guard.
“I didn’t even think about that,” Majoy said. “I went into (the meet) thinking I wanted to win. It’s my last year of college, last indoor season, I wanted to go out with a bang and win.”
In pole vaulting, an athlete uses a long flexible pole, usually made of fiberglass or carbon fiber, as means to propel them over a bar at variable heights. In her fifth collegiate season, Majoy is reaching higher than ever.
Last year, Majoy tied her own school record in the same event at the Conference USA indoor championships with a vault of 3.96 meters, good for fifth in the standings. The key to reaching new heights, she said, was taking the pressure off herself.
“My season didn’t go as well as I wanted and I felt as if I put a lot of pressure on myself just because it was technically my senior season,” Majoy said. “This is my fifth year. This year, I took the pressure off myself. I just wanted to go out there and have fun and do the best I can, and it’s awesome to see my hard work paying off.”
As Majoy completed the sign of the cross in her pre-jump routine, she pictured herself clearing the bar. Then when she cleared it, the pole fell to the ground, she hit the mat and bounced up a champion — a far cry from where she started.
“I actually hurt myself the very first meet because I had no idea what I was doing,” Majoy said of her seventh-grade blunder.
Perhaps that was why her parents didn’t want her to try the sport in the first place, but her cousins piqued her interest. She went on to break the girls record at Huron High School in Ohio before coming to Marshall and rewriting its record books.
“One of them, Mason, also broke the school record for our high school,” Majoy said of her cousin, “and it’s funny because if you go to our high school and look at the men’s and women’s pole-vaulting records, they are both ‘M. Majoy,’ so it looks like I have them both.”
Majoy won an Ohio state championship to cap her high school pole-vaulting career. In her first outdoor season at Marshall, she broke an outdoor school record with a vault of 3.82 meters, which equates to 12 feet, 6 1/4 inches, and recorded 11 top-five finishes that year.
She matched a standing indoor school record of 3.86 meters (12 feet, 8 inches) during her sophomore season and earned two wins in the event that season before breaking that school record her junior year. She’d break her own record twice more before her indoor career came to a close.
“It gives me goosebumps thinking about it, but it’s been such an awesome journey,” Majoy said. “If you would have asked me like five years ago where I’d be, I’ve exceeded my expectations. I wish I could give a hug to my younger self because I know all the struggle and pain I went through to get to this point right now.”
At the Brant Tolsma Invitational in Lynchburg, Virginia on Jan. 20, Majoy became the first female in program history to clear greater than four meters in an indoor pole vaulting event (4.03 meters). She won the event a few weeks later at the PNC Bank Bellarmine Classic in Louisville, Kentucky with a school-record 4.10-meter vault, which earned her the title of SBC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week.
On Wednesday, Majoy was one of 11 track and field athletes at Marshall to earn All-Sun Belt Conference designation, earning a spot on the first team.
For Majoy, the best part is that there’s more to come as the Herd’s outdoor season was to begin at the River City Spring Break Classic in Jacksonville, Florida, on Thursday.
“When it’s warmer out, the poles are going to bend easier, so you’re going to go on bigger poles, which is good because bigger poles equal higher heights,” Majoy said. “If there’s rain, it’s very difficult to vault in the rain. The wind is big, too. Every vaulter’s dream is to have a tail wind.”
It might be more of a mental hurdle than anything, Majoy added, but her indoor championship — the first individual indoor title in any event for the Herd since 2009 — gives her momentum that even a strong tailwind can’t rival.