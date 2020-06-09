HUNTINGTON — It was the greatest comeback story in sports history.
That Saturday, Sept. 18, 1971, Marshall University’s football team, dubbed the Young Thundering Herd, took the field at Morehead State a mere 10 months after 75 people, including most of the football team, was killed in a plane crash near Tri-State Airport.
It was the stuff of movies and two were made — “We Are ... Marshall” and “From Ashes to Glory” chronicled the astonishing feat of fielding a team against nearly all odds.
The crowd, even Morehead State’s fans, cheered when the Herd emerged from the locker room at Jayne Stadium. Despite the 29-6 loss, much closer than most expected, Marshall was a winner that night, turning tragedy to triumph.
A considerable number of people thought the university should discontinue football, some because of years of losing, others because they wanted to see money poured into the powerhouse, top-10 basketball program. There was no quit in the Young Thundering Herd, however, and it took the field as a collection of leftover sophomores, a handful of players who weren’t on the plane, and a bunch of freshmen and transfers that included basketball and soccer players.
Marshall was led by young Jack Lengyel, former coach at the College of Wooster. Lengyel wasn’t the school’s first choice. MU offered the job to Penn State assistant Bob Phillips, who turned it down, then Georgia Tech assistant Bob Bestwick, who accepted it on Feb. 24, but resigned a week later citing he didn’t want to be separated from his family for three months nor move them to Huntington.
In stepped Lengyel, not grasping what he had gotten himself into. Who could? No school ever had gone through something like this before.
“It was more difficult than I thought it would be,” Lengyel said. “It was one of the toughest things I ever had to go through. It was something I hope no one ever has to go through again. It was a tragedy far deeper than a football tragedy.”
That Marshall even tried to field a team stirred the hearts of the nation. On Sept. 7, President Richard Nixon sent to Lengyel a letter that included the paragraph, “The 1970 Varsity players could have little greater tribute paid to their memory than the determination to field a team this year. Friends across the land will be rooting for you, but whatever the season brings, you have already won your greatest victory by putting the 1971 Varsity squad on the field. Congratulations to you and to every member of your team.”
Nixon was right. Marshall won that night, just not on the scoreboard. It was much bigger than that. The moment the ball was kicked off that night, the Herd completed the greatest comeback in the history of sports.
