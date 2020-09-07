HUNTINGTON — It appears another schedule change is imminent for Marshall’s 2020 season.
On Sunday night, Rice Athletics announced a decision to delay the start of football practice due to COVID-19 concerns, which means the Owls will not have an allotted 25 preseason practices in before a scheduled Oct. 3 contest against Marshall at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Therefore, Marshall’s 2020 schedule is taking another hit, according to reports.
Marshall Athletic Director Mike Hamrick confirmed that he is in discussions with Conference USA on the matter.
“We’re just working with the conference right now to try and get a conference home game,” Hamrick said.
Rice put out a statement in regard to its practice schedule — or uncertainty thereof — on Sunday night.
“As much as our team wants to get on the field and start their season, we all understand the larger issues involved,” Rice head coach Mike Bloomgren said. “Mitigating the virus on our campus has been and will remain priority one, but there is also a commitment to trying to create a consistent scenario for football to be played this fall.”
Rice’s release added that a final decision on the start of practice will be made in later September.
The Owls’ indecision on the 2020 season is difficult for Conference USA to navigate, but most of all for Marshall, which is left in a tough spot in terms of its schedule.
Conference USA officials confirmed that they are looking to remedy the matter, but the league’s ability to do so is hindered because the unknown of whether Rice will even play this season.
One considered option includes Marshall hosting UAB because both programs have a common open date — Nov. 7 — and UAB was scheduled to travel to Rice while the Herd was supposed to host the Owls. In that scenario, Marshall wouldn’t lose a home game and UAB would still travel — albeit to Huntington instead of Houston.
The biggest determining factor for whether that will happen comes in regard to competitive balance, due to Rice avoiding what is expected to be contenders in both the East and West divisions of Conference USA.
There is also the aspect that Old Dominion’s decision to opt out before the season left Marshall and UAB each without a league game already, which brought both programs to seven games.
Rice’s decision on Sunday means that, as things stand now, if the Owls decide in late September to play and postpone their contests against Marshall and UAB, there could be some West Division teams with eight league games, East Division teams with seven and Marshall, UAB and Rice with six, if Marshall and UAB are not scheduled against each other to make up a league game.
Marshall’s difficulty in the matter extends beyond the conference play realm.
Rice’s inability to play on Oct. 3 now leaves the Herd with a three-week gap between games against Appalachian State on Sept. 19 and the league opener against Western Kentucky on Oct. 10. It also leaves Marshall with only eight total games (currently) and takes away a home game, which carries financial implications.
That means Hamrick has to decide whether to leave a three-week gap in play — not optimal for any team — or attempt to strike a deal with another opponent in a short time-frame for either the weeks of Sept. 26 or Oct. 3.
If Hamrick elects to sign an FCS team to a one-year deal, that also comes with financial costs attached for the contract, which is not great in a time where all universities are financially strapped.
Hamrick also is likely forced to make a decision on such a game in the coming days instead of waiting for Rice’s decision on its season or C-USA’s decision on a possible Marshall-UAB game on Nov. 7.
“We’re looking at all our other options,” Hamrick said. “As I said two months ago, I predicted that we’d be scheduling into the season. What we’ve got to do is try to look and find something for the 26th (of September) or the 3rd (of October). We can’t wait, and there’s not a lot of options out there.”