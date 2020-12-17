HUNTINGTON — Many will look at Marshall’s point total on Wednesday night and think the Herd had a pretty good offensive game in its 96-87 overtime loss to Toledo.
None of those people will be in a Marshall uniform or on the sidelines for the Herd, however.
Toledo forced Marshall out of its offensive gameplan and frustrated the Herd throughout en route to picking up a win at Cam Henderson Center on Wednesday night.
For Marshall (4-1), the one-on-one battles on the offensive end led to a No. 1 — as in, the Herd’s first loss of the season.
“We’ve got to be better at understanding that this game is played as a group of five,” Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said. “You can’t have your own game going on inside a group of five. You have to make sure it jells with everything.”
Everything had been rolling for the Herd after an 81-67 win over Ohio on Sunday that showed the team’s strengths well.
Marshall played well on both ends, using team concepts within the offensive and defensive game to shut down a strong Ohio team.
That Ohio win came after some of the Bobcats were chirping at the Herd in pre-game, which led to Marshall’s guys letting Ohio’s guys know about that talk as they left the court.
Perhaps, on Wednesday, the roles were reversed with Marshall being the team that was on its high-horse and Toledo being the team that knocked the Herd off that pedestal.
“Winning four in a row teaches you a lesson of humility, sometimes,” D’Antoni said. “I thought we were real pumped up (Sunday). I think some of the Ohio players might have said some things before the game and we got all jacked up. Toledo didn’t and we didn’t realize that they are the silent killers.”
No portion of the game proves D’Antoni’s point about needing to stick to team concepts more than the early portion of the second half.
After trailing at the break, Marshall used its pick-and-roll and improved ball movement to go on a 13-2 run, which produced a six-point lead.
The Herd hit seven of its first nine shots in the second half.
Once the Herd got the lead, however, the players reverted back to trying to take Toledo in one-on-one battles, which led to poor shot selection, several turnovers and an immediate run for the Rockets.
“I don’t mind starting a play one-on-one, but trying to finish it one-on-one all the time is where the trouble is,” D’Antoni said. “You’re making the move and getting into the seams or into the gaps and, now, you’ve got to make a play.
“I don’t think we made a play like we should’ve — seeing people and moving the ball one, two more times and getting them to chase the ball a little bit. We tried to finish on them almost every time. That’s a tough game to play. You’d better be really good. You better be LeBron-like if you’re going to do things like that.”
Much of the credit for Marshall’s struggles go to Toledo’s defense, which showed the Herd a look it hadn’t seen this season.
“They were switching everything and when they switch, it makes it a little bit harder to run our offense,” Marshall guard Jarrod West said. “But again, we didn’t move the ball how we’re supposed to and, as a result, our percentages weren’t as high as normal, and we turned the ball over too much. We gave them so many extra possessions by 18 turnovers.”
Marshall guard Taevion Kinsey said the Herd must learn from its mistakes quickly before its next game.
“We kind of got to bring a different energy and be more positive as a unit,” Kinsey said. “Times like this, we have to come together as a team.
“We can’t win this by ourselves. No single player can do this.”