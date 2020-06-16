HUNTINGTON — Former Marshall University running back Chris Parker is on the ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.
A first-team All-American in 1995, Parker helped the Thundering Herd to NCAA Division I-AA national championship game appearances in 1992, 1993 and 1995. Parker ran for 5,924 yards and 68 touchdowns in college before embarking on an NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Parker recorded 31 games of at least 100 yards rushing while at Marshall.
Also on the ballot are former West Virginia University coach Jim Carlen and defensive back Aaron Beasley; Ohio State defensive back Mike Doss, tackle Chris Ward and linebacker James Laurinaitis; Kentucky quarterback Tim Couch and Glenville State wide receiver Chris George.
The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame announced Tuesday the names on the 2021 ballot, which includes 78 players and seven coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 99 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks.
“It’s an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot considering more than 5.4 million people have played college football and only 1,027 players have been inducted,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “The Hall’s requirement of being a First-Team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. Being in today’s elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and we look forward to announcing the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class Presented by ETT early next year.”
The ballot was emailed to the more than 12,000 NFF members and current Hall of Famers whose votes will be tabulated and submitted to the NFF’s Honors Courts, which will deliberate and select the class. The FBS Honors Court, chaired by NFF Board Member and College Football Hall of Famer Archie Griffin from Ohio State, and the Divisional Honors Court, chaired by former Marshall head coach, longtime athletics director and NFF Board Member Jack Lengyel, are influential in selecting the honorees.
Beasley was a 1995 All-American who led the nation with 10 interceptions in 1994. Carlen, who also coached at South Carolina and Texas Tech, coached at WVU from 1966 through 1969.
Couch was a 1998 first-team All-American who finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting.
Doss was a three-time first-team All-American who helped the Buckeyes to the 2003 national championship. Laurinaitis was a three-time first-team All-American who led Ohio State to two national championship games. Ward was a three-time All-Big Ten selection blocking for two-time Heisman Trophy winner Griffin.
Other nominees from the FBS player division include, Michigan State tackle Flozell Adams and kicker Morten Andersen; Georgia cornerback Champ Bailey; North Carolina tackle Harris Burton and defensive end Julius Peppers; Colorado running back Eric Bieniemy and defensive back Chris Hudson; Kansas State quarterback Michael Bishop and running back Darren Sproles;
USC guard Jeff Bregal, quarterback Carson Palmer and linebacker Jack Del Rio; Arkansas guard Brandon Burlsworth; Purdue wide receivers Taylor Stubblefield and Larry Burton; Auburn linebacker Greg Carr; Pittsburgh quarterback Matt Cavanaugh and fullback Craig Heyward; Florida defensive tackle Brad Culpepper;
Iowa defensive linemen Andre Tippett and Jared DeVries and tackle Robert Gallery; Miami (Florida) quarterback Ken Dorsey and linebackers Ray Lewis and Dan Morgan; Penn State running back D.J. Dozier, guard Steve Wisniewski and wide receiver Bobby Engram; Hawaii kicker Jason Elam; LSU running back Kevin Faulk; Texas A&M kicker Tony Franklin;
Syracuse defensive end Dwight Freeney and wide receiver Marvin Harrison; Arizona State safety David Fulcher, kicker Luis Zendejas and defensive end Al Harris; Illinois defensive tackle Moe Gardner and linebacker Simeon Rice; Tennessee wide receiver Willie Gault, linebacker Al Wilson and punter Bobby Majors; Notre Dame linebacker Bob Golic and tackle Aaron Taylor;
California tight end Tony Gonzalez, running back Rashaan Salaam and linebacker Ron Rivera; Arkansas defensive end Dan Hampton; Texas Tech running back Byron Hanspard; Oregon State wide receiver Mike Hass and running back Ken Simonton; Oklahoma quarterback Josh Heupel and defensive back Roy Williams;
Michigan offensive lineman Steve Hutchinson and defensive tackle Mark Messner; Nebraska defensive tackle Larry Jacobson and tackle Zach Wiegert; Florida State kicker Sebastian Janikowski, wide receiver Barry Smith and linebacker Marvin Jones; Alabama defensive back Antonio Langham and tackle Chris Samuels;
UCLA kicker John Lee and linebacker Ken Norton Jr.; Stanford running back Ed McCaffrey; Boston College tight end Pete Mitchell; Virginia Tech defensive lineman Corey Moore; Texas offensive lineman Dan Neil and defensive tackle Kenneth Sims; Indiana quarterback Antwaan Randle El; Georgia Tech linebacker Lucas Sanford;
Clemson running back C.J. Spiller and defensive back Donnell Woolford; and Wisconsin defensive back Troy Vincent.
Coaches nominated from the FBS Division include, Larry Blakeney of Troy; Pete Cawthon of Texas Tech; Billy Jack Murphy of Memphis; Gary Pinkel of Toledo and Missouri; Darryl Rogers of Michigan State and Arizona State; and Bob Stoops of Oklahoma.
Players nominated from the lower divisions include, Mississippi Valley State defensive back Ashley Ambrose, wide receiver Bob Gaddis; quarterback PArnell Dickinson and linebacker Vincent Brown; Northern Arizona running back Archie Amerson; Lycoming defensive back Rick Bealer; Lehigh wide receiver Rennie Benn and center John Hill; Mount Union quarterback Bill Borchert; Augustana center John Bothe; Northern Iowa running back Carl Boyd; Middle Tennessee State running back Joe Campbell and offensive lineman Steve McAdoo; Western Colorado defensive back William Campbell; Franklin & Marshall tackle Vic Carioscia; Eastern Illinois defensive end Peter Catan, center Ted Petersen, quarterback Tony Romo and defensive end John Jurkovic; Akron linebacker Steve Cockerjam; Texas A&M tackle Bruce Collie; Indianapolis defensive back Tom Collins; Gettysburg running back Ray Condren; Cameron defensive back Mark Cotney; Idaho State punter Case deBruijn; Virginia Union safety William Dillon; Central Iowa linebacker Al Dorenkamp; Connecticut linebacker John Dorsey; Stony Brook safety Chuck Downey; Rhode Island quarterback Tom Ehrhardt; Princeton running back Keith Elias; Villanova linebacker Curtis Eller; Saint John’s wide receiver Blake Elliott; Colgate running back Richard Erenberg and wide receiver Tom Stenglein; Bloomsburg offensive lineman Jahri Evans; Central Oklahoma guard John Fitzgerald; Central Florida wide receiver Bernard Ford; Chadron State wide receiver Rick Fry; Western Illinois safety Don Griffin; Illinois State linebacker Boomer Grigsby; Arkansas State running back Calvin Harrell; Jamestown guard Ron Hausauer; Cal State-Northridge tackle Pat Hauser; Elon running back Bobby Hedrick; Truman State quarterback Chris Hegg; Wesleyan center Bob Heller; West Chester wide receiver Billy Hess; Indiana (Pennsylvania) quarterback Lynn Hieber; Cal Poly running back Louis Jackson; Massachusetts running back Rene Ingoglia and wide receiver Steve Schubert; Missouri Southern tackle Terron Jackson; Hampden & Sydney defensive end Ed Kelley; Montana State defensive end Bill Kollar; Delaware tackle Garry Kuhlman and defensive end Michael Renna; Towson punter Sean Landetta; Troy offensive lineman Al Lucas; Ashland kicker Vince Mazza; Clarion tight end Gary McCauley; St. Mary’s defensive back Fran McDermott Holy Cross defensive back Bill McGovern; Northwest Missouri State wide receiver Tony Miles; Harvard wide receiver Carl Morris; Georgetown defensive end Robert Morris; Carnegie Melon linebacker Kenneth Murawski; Winston-Salem State running back Timmy Newsome; Central Florida kickers Charlie Pierce and Ed O’Brien and wide receiver David Rhodes; Central Oklahoma quarterback Randy page; Wagner running back Alonzo Patterson; Pennsylvania tackle Martin Peterson; Whitworth defensive lineman Dave Pomante; Fort Valley State defensive back Tyrone Poole; Valparaiso tackle Gary Puetz; Buffalo linebacker Gerry Quinlivan; Western Carolina kicker Kirk Roach; Adams State quarterback Bobby Saiz; Wisconsin-Whitewater kicker Jeff Schebler; Ball State defensive back Terry Schmidt; Lafayette linebacker Joe Skladany; Bethel wide receiver Ed Smith; Gettysburg kick returner Paul Smith; Alcorn State center Dennis Thomas; Troy defensive back Freddie Thomas; Eastern Kentucky running back Marcus Thomas; Westminster running back Brad Tokar; Illinois College running back Jay Wessler; Tufts running back Tim Whelan; C.W. Post quarterback Gary Wichard; Iowa Wesleyan punter Mike Wiggins; Northern Michigan defensive back Jerry Woods; and Yale nose guard John Zanieski.
Coaches nominated from the smaller schools division include, Dick Biddle of Colgate; Paul Durham of Linfield; Jim Feix of Western Kentucky; Howard Fletcher of Northern Illinois; Ross Fortier of Minnesota Moorhead; Morley Fraser and Pete Schmidt of Albion; Danny Hale of West Chester; Rudy Hubbard of Florida A&M; Eddie Hurt of Virginia-Lynchburg;
Art Keller of Carthage; Glenn Killinger of Dickinson; Larry Korver of Northwestern College; Roy Kramer of Central Michigan; Maxie Lambright of Louisiana Tech; Dick Lowry of Wayne State; John Luckhardt of Washington & Jefferson; James Malosky of Minnesota-Duluth; George Mihalkik of Slippery Rock; Don Miller and Steve Mohr of Trinity;
Charles Murphy of Middle Tennessee State; Jim Ostendarp of Amherst; Forrest Perkins of Wisconsin-Whitewater; Bill Ramseyer of Wilmington; Dwight Reed of Lincoln; Gideon Smith of Hampton; Clyde Starbeck of Northern Iowa; Clarence Stasavich of Lenoir-Rhyne; Lou Wacker of Emory & Henry; John Whitehead of Lehigh; Alex Yunevich of Alfred; and Allen Zikmund of Nebraska-Kearney.