HUNTINGTON — Marshall's defense put together another dominant performance against James Madison over the weekend, only giving up one offensive touchdown and holding the Dukes scoreless for the final three quarters in a 26-12 win.

Leading the charge on the defensive side of the ball was Owen Porter, a homegrown redshirt junior for the Thundering Herd who tallied a team-high nine tackles in the victory at JMU, including 4.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and four quarterback hurries -- his best individual effort of the season.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

