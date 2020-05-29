HUNTINGTON — There they stood, my daughters Nina, 10, and Cassie, 8, on either side of Barry Sanders, his arms around their shoulders.
The girls didn’t know Barry Sanders from Colonel Sanders, but they smiled broadly as the Detroit Lions great running back posed for a picture with them. Meanwhile, my three teenage boys, Jason, Paul and Michael, looked on in horror from the upper deck of the Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan.
Sanders talked with me before the Lions practice, right after Louisville’s football team worked out and before Marshall took to the field. He said he’d be happy to talk with our kids when Detroit finished. Our boys, though, opted to check out the view from the upper deck of the 80,000-seat facility and when the Lions’ practice ended, they were too slow to get back to the field, thus the girls stole their glory.
Marshall was like Nina and Cassie a couple of days later when it met Louisville in the Motor City Bowl: where they were supposed to be and quick to get there. The Cardinals were more like the boys, slower and unable to close ground quickly enough. The Thundering Herd’s speed was shockingly quick to Louisville and was the difference in Marshall’s 48-29 victory.
During the week, after I had seen both teams practice several times, then-Herald-Dispatch Executive Editor Bob Gabordi asked me what I thought of the Herd’s chances. I told him Louisville wasn’t fast enough to beat Marshall. Bob was surprised, but not as much as was coach John Smith and the Cardinals.
On Louisville’s first play, a pitch right to tailback Leroy Collins, Herd linebacker John Grace dropped the ball carrier for a seven-yard loss. Grace was in the backfield before the ball reached Collins’ hands. That’s how the entire game played out. Herd defensive linemen Ricky Hall, B.J. Cohen, Girardie Mercer, Carlos Smith and more quickly shed blocks. Linebackers Grace, Larry McCloud and Andre O’Neal filled holes before before they could be blocked. Defensive backs Rogers Beckett, Daninelle Derricott, Maurice Hines, Doug Hodges and others closed quickly, limiting big plays.
Cardinals’ defensive backs couldn’t cover Marshall’s speedy wide receivers James Williams, Lanier Washington, Nate Poole, Lavorn Colclough and Jerrald Long, had no answer for running backs Doug Chapman and Llow Turner, kick returner Damone Williams nor even big tight end Gregg Kellett. The Herd defense was able to give Cardinals receivers plenty of cushion because the front seven heavily pressured quarterback Chris Redman.
“They did a great job in the second half,” Smith said. “They have some great speed and they took away our routes. I just felt they played harder than we did in the second half. We put a lot of pressure on our offense to score every time it had the football.”
Indeed. Marshall scored on eight of its final 10 possessions. Six of those drives covered 97, 79, 84, 87, 82 and 80 yards.
Pennington hit Williams for a 50-yard touchdown. He threw a screen to Chapman for a 65-yard gain. Williams had Louisville defenders grabbing air as he returned a kickoff 41 yards. Kellett picked up 59 yards on a reception.
Marshall outscored Louisville 27-7 in the second half, having learned from its 34-31 loss to Mississippi in the 1997 Motor City Bowl. The Herd led Ole Miss 17-7 at halftime, but collapsed in the dry heat of the Silverdome in the second half. Marshall didn’t make that mistake again, rotating and resting players throughout vs. Louisville and keeping players cool and hydrated on the sideline.
The victory was Marshall’s 101st of the 1990s. The Herd was the quickest team in the nation to that milestone.