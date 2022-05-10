HUNTINGTON -- As Marshall's softball team gets set for the 2022 Conference USA Softball Tournament in Denton, Texas, the Thundering Herd knows it has one of the most talented teams in the field.
On Tuesday, the Conference USA individual awards reaffirmed that notion.
Marshall pitcher Sydney Nester was named the Conference USA Pitcher of the Year and Newcomer of the Year after a regular season in which she won the C-USA Pitcher of the Week award on six occasions.
The Virginia native had a 24-9 record in the circle this season with a 1.73 earned-run average in 210 innings.
Nester was joined as a Conference USA first-team selection by teammates Aly Harrell and Saige Pye.
Harrell, Marshall's first baseman, batted .424 from the leadoff position with nine home runs and 32 RBIs. Harrell's on-base percentage was .596 after a year in which she was walked 39 times and hit by pitch another 17.
Pye, a utility player, hit .364 for the Herd with 18 home runs and 48 RBIs.
Marshall's three first-team selections matched Louisiana Tech, the No. 1 seed, for most in the league.
Marshall outfielder Mya Stevenson and infielder Autumn Owen were named to the Conference USA second team.
Stevenson tied Pye for the team lead in home runs with 18, which had both of them in the top 20 nationally in that category. Stevenson also hit .364 and knocked in 53 runs while possessing an .825 slugging percentage.
Owen hit .344 and finished with seven home runs and 21 RBIs while manning the third base for the Herd.
Charlotte's Bailey Vannoy was named as the Conference USA Player of the Year for the second straight year while Louisiana Tech's Sierra Sacco was named the C-USA Freshman of the Year. LT coach Josh Taylor was the Coach of the Year.
Marshall starts its journey in the 2022 Conference USA Tournament at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when the Herd meets the winner of Florida Atlantic-UTSA.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
