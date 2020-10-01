HUNTINGTON — The career of Marshall quarterback Grant Wells is just two games old, but each showed a unique aspect of why offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey is high on the freshman’s ability.
The first game showcased Wells’ arm strength and playmaking ability with Wells lighting up Eastern Kentucky for nearly 300 yards passing and four touchdowns in his first two quarters of live game action.
The second game may have been more definitive, though.
Against No. 23 Appalachian State, Wells overcame some early struggles and jitters to settle in and make game-winning plays when it counted most in the Herd’s 17-7 win over the Mountaineers.
“We got out with a win, which is the No. 1 thing a quarterback needs to do, and the positive thing is there is plenty to coach off of what we can get better at,” Cramsey said.
Wells finished the App State win 11 of 25 for 163 yards and an interception, but strung together a pair of key plays in the third quarter that led to a two-score lead that the Herd never relinquished.
With Marshall leading 10-7 and just over five minutes left in the third quarter, Wells looked off a safety to hit Xavier Gaines for a 67-yard completion to set the Herd up in the red zone.
On the Gaines’ completion, two key App State secondary players were banged up and Wells took advantage on the next snap, keeping a zone read play for a 12-yard score in which he walked into the end zone untouched.
Cramsey said that type of play from Wells is the next step in his progression of maximizing his skill set.
“That’s one of our base plays in the offense — the zone-read play,” Cramsey said. “One thing me and Grant are talking about is there’s times that I want him to be a little more selfish with that ball and pull it in those situations.”
Cramsey knows play at the collegiate level may be new for Wells, but the Herd’s offensive coordinator won’t allow any excuses for miscues.
And calling Wells a young quarterback? Forget about it.
“I would hope everyone stops using the terms young quarterback because that’s moreso just a built-in excuse for him to make mistakes,” Cramsey said. “Me and him and Luke have never used that term because we’ve been playing quarterback our entire lives. You’re not a young quarterback. You’ve been doing it for 13 years or whatever he’s been doing it for.”
That mentality came to surface when Cramsey spoke of the Appalachian State win.
Early on, Wells seemed like the increase in game-speed from Eastern Kentucky got to him on a few ill-advised throws — one of which ended in an interception that squashed a potential scoring opportunity.
As the game wore on, though, Wells made several key plays which kept the Herd offense moving during the win.
“What I liked about what Grant did is he didn’t get rattled,” Cramsey said. “He threw a pick — whatever that was, drive two, drive three — and he came back and played his game. He took some chances that, you know, somebody upstairs was making sure bad things didn’t happen to him and then he came back and played a solid game.”
Cramsey said he was especially impressed with Wells on possession downs, which the Herd has excelled at through two games.
Against Eastern Kentucky, the Herd was 7 of 10 on third-down conversions and of those three missed, they later converted both fourth-down opportunities.
The number was also strong against App State as the Herd went 7 of 15 on third down and converted one of its two fourth-down chances.
That is a recipe for winning football, according to Cramsey.
“He was really good on third downs in those situations making throws, making reads and that type of stuff,” Cramsey said.
As Cramsey said before, experience is something that can’t be taught, which is why the Herd is dissecting every inch of film in preparation for Wells’ latest milestone — his first Conference USA contest Oct. 10 at Western Kentucky.
Cramsey will live with mistakes and continue to guide the path, but ultimately, it is Wells’ ship to steer each week.
“That’s part of the maturing process of a quarterback in making great decisions in those situations,” Cramsey said. “What you can’t do is take away that belief in him to make some of those throws because that is what’s going to separate him from being a solid quarterback to possibly a really good quarterback down the road.”