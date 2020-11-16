HUNTINGTON — Saturday was a special game for Marshall University's football team for many reasons.
Obviously, the 42-14 win over Middle Tennessee fell on the date of the 1970 Marshall plane crash, giving the Herd a fitting tribute to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the greatest sports tragedy in history.
In looking at the contest, however, it may remembered in the future for another side-note that seems vital to the Herd's future.
On Saturday, quarterback Grant Wells took a major step from being a game manager for a veteran offense to taking the team on his back en route to a win.
Middle Tennessee loaded the box to take away reigning Conference USA Most Valuable Player Brenden Knox and the rushing attack of Marshall, but Wells' precision made the Blue Raiders pay consistently.
"That's the next step that we've taken as an offense," Marshall head coach Doc Holliday said. "When people take certain things away, then we've got to be able to execute, win on the outside and throw the ball around a little bit, which we did."
Wells said the rushing attack and passing attack are built to make each aspect stronger as a collective.
"The run opens up the pass and the pass opens up the run," Wells said. "If the run isn't hitting for 15 or 10 a play, we're going to have to start hitting them deep and start throwing the ball to open the run game. When one's not working, we've got to rely on the pass a little bit more."
Wells finished the game with 336 yards passing and five touchdowns with no interceptions against the Blue Raiders.
During the game, Wells had a stretch in which he completed 14 of 15 passes. In that stretch, Marshall went from a 7-all game to a 28-point lead.
Holliday said that not only did Wells step up in the face of the pressure, but so too did his receivers.
Willie Johnson caught eight passes for 137 yards and two scores while Corey Gammage added five catches for 62 yards and two scores also.
"It's not just a Grant Wells thing," Holliday said. "Don't get me wrong, he's the trigger guy. The receivers stepped up and made plays, which they had to."
In the end, it was only the 20th five-touchdown passing day in Marshall history. Among those on that list, the last player to do so while throwing for 300 yards without an interception was Byron Leftwich in 2001.
Wells also became the first Marshall freshman to ever throw five touchdown passes in a game, but that was not the number he was focused on most.
"That no turnovers is the biggest stat of what (was) said, honestly," Wells said. "With the way our defense is playing, if we don't turn over the ball, we're going to be in good shape, no matter who we play. I think that's what our offense is the most proud of - that no turnovers."
Those numbers landed Wells some major accolades on Monday.
It started with the Davey O'Brien Award (best college quarterback) adding Wells to its Midseason Watch List.
Later, Wells was also named as Athlon's pick for National Freshman of the Week while also garnering Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week for the second straight week.
The latest conference accolade gives him three Offensive Player of the Week awards on the year, which is the most of any player within the league.
Currently, Wells leads Conference USA in passing touchdowns with 16 and he's second in average passing yards per game (239.1) and passing efficiency (162.2).
Wells has won the first seven starts of his career, joining former Herd quarterback Chase Litton as the only players to do so at the FBS level. Eric Kresser went 14-0 during his one season with Marshall in 1996, also.
Those numbers and superlatives have Wells in the running for the 2020 Conference USA Most Valuable Player award, along with Knox.