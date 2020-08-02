HUNTINGTON — On Friday, Marshall’s quarterbacks seemed a bit tight in their first live action on the field in nearly eight months.
As the pocket would collapse, the frantic scramble would ensue, which led to several incompletions and throws behind receivers.
However, during Saturday’s team portion of practice, both redshirt freshman Grant Wells and redshirt sophomore Luke Zban caught the eye of coaches and teammates with some impressive work.
Marshall offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey said he was pleased to see the production of the two — both of which he has full trust in.
Cramsey said the improvement will continue as they get more work in.
“Every single rep, every single meeting, every single lunch this fall camp is going to be a learning experience for these guys,” Marshall offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey said. “What I like about that room is that they are dialed in, they are focused and they’re taking advantage of it.
“There were things from day one that wasn’t right that were right on day two. There were things day two that aren’t right that need to be right come Monday when we practice.”
During Saturday’s team portion, Wells had a pair of impressive moments that stuck out.
One came when he hung in the pocket while facing pressure from defensive lineman Koby Cumberlander, who had gotten through. Wells delivered an on-time strike on the out just as Cumberlander reached him and spun him around.
With drills to this point being no-contact, Cumberlander’s accidental spin-around of a potential starting quarterback drew a glare and a few words from head coach Doc Holliday as Cumberlander jogged off the field.
However, it also showed Holliday and his staff that Wells could stand in the pocket and deliver. Those aspects are sure to be tested further once the team gets into full pads next week.
Wells’ second moment that caught the eye came when he delivered a well-placed deep ball to Willie Johnson, who was blanketed by cornerback Jaylon McClain-Sapp.
McClain-Sapp was on Johnson’s hip the entire route, but the throw got just over the extended arms of McClain-Sapp and to Johnson, who hauled in the 40-plus yard gain.
As Wells jogged off to whoops and congratulations from teammates, Zban took the field and instantly went to work as well.
On Zban’s first pass of his series, he lofted a well-placed ball to the outside shoulder of Broc Thompson along the left sideline, which Thompson also pulled in for a big gain which got wide receivers coach Dallas Baker and other fired up.
Cramsey said the work between the quarterbacks and their communication with other players on the field is paying off early in camp.
“What I’ve seen the first two days and going back to even last week during walk-throughs, there is great communication from our receivers and our quarterbacks right now as to situations that arise in any pass concept or any pass route to run. To me, that accelerates the experience that earns trust with each other.”
CATCHING THE EYE: One new receiver for Marshall is catching more than the football. He’s also catching the eye of those around the team.
Wide receiver Shadeed Ahmed, a JUCO signee out of Navarro College in Texas, hauled in passes on each of the first two days in behind coverage that were noteworthy.
The 6-foot, 166-pound receiver caught 51 passes for 775 yards last year at Navarro with seven touchdowns.
FUTURES LIST: Marshall had several players who fall under the category of “futures” for the team, which is normally designated for those who have not academically qualified.
This year, there are eight of those players — four of which whom are running backs.
Those running backs who are sitting out 2020 include David Roberts (5-11,197, Kennesaw, Ga.), Anthony James (5-11, 225, Oxon Hill, Md.), G’Mone Wilson (6-1, 185, Clemons, N.C.) and Arthur Rogers (5-6, 199, Snellville, Ga.).
Others include linebacker C.J. McCray (6-4, 210, Charlotte, N.C.), defensive back Davon King (6-0, 182, Belmont, N.C.), wide receiver Jahari Patterson (6-0, 190, Asheville, N.C.) and defensive lineman Jay Burrell (6-1, 250, Chester, Va.).
THREE NO-SHOWS: There were three players who were expected to join Marshall’s team that will not be playing in Huntington.
Those players include North Carolina-based defensive back Maleik Faust, Virginia-based running back Jordan Young and Alabama-based wide receiver Kendrick Rogers.