HUNTINGTON — Marshall men’s basketball junior guard Jarrod West is no stranger to being a leader on the court.
As it turns out, West is proving to be a leader for Thundering Herd athletics in other areas too.
On Tuesday, the Clarksburg, West Virginia, native, was named as the school’s recipient of the Conference USA Winter Sports Spirit of Service Award, the league announced.
The Spirit of Service Awards go to student-athletes within Conference USA who exemplify excellence within their sport, in the classroom and within community service endeavors.
On the court, West is Marshall’s floor general, getting the Herd in its offensive sets while serving as Conference USA’s premier perimeter defender.
West was the only player in Conference USA to rank in the top 10 in scoring, assists and steals. His 14.2 points per game were 10th in the league, his 131 assists placed him fourth and he led Conference USA with 64 steals.
While he was the all-around player on the court, West’s success and accolades followed him off the court as well.
West, a junior point guard, earned a 3.71 grade point average as a business management major.
His academic prowess has made him a two-time Conference USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll selection.
Conference USA’s release also keynoted his work within the community, which includes being the face of the team and performing charitable acts.
One noted act from this season came when West led a group of Marshall teammates who visited a local elementary school to visit with a young student who had lost his father in an accident.
That young student was invited to take part with Marshall’s team in that evening’s pregame festivities and led the Herd out onto the court for their contest.
West led Marshall to a 17-15 record this season before the COVID-19 outbreak ended their season prior to the Conference USA tournament quarterfinals.