HUNTINGTON — Marshall point guard Jarrod West may control one of the country’s better scoring offenses, but the defensive side of the basketball is where West has always made his name.
The senior from Clarksburg, West Virginia, prides himself on making sure that the opposing offense cannot get into a flow.
As the 2020-21 season opened on Friday, West made the Herd’s initial statement on the defensive end as the Herd kept Arkansas State at bay in a 70-56 win.
Following the game, teammates deferred credit to West for the Herd’s strong defensive performance on Friday.
West finished with five steals and forced the preseason all-conference tandem of Marquis Eaton and Caleb Fields into 11 total turnovers.
“Jarrod West, I think he’s the best defensive guard in the country,” Marshall guard Taevion Kinsey said. “There’s nobody better. He really got us on a roll by buckling down. If we stop their guards, that’s their main thing. Their guards run the table.”
Fellow teammate Darius George, who played AAU basketball with West prior to coming to Marshall, agreed with Kinsey’s assessment of the Herd’s floor leader.
“I think Jarrod is the best defender in the country and I stand by that,” George said.
Numbers back up the claims by Kinsey and George.
When West started this season, he was six steals behind former Marshall great Skip Henderson for the program’s all-time lead in steals (208).
West nearly broke that record in his first game on Friday, garnering five steals against Arkansas State, which now leaves him one steal from tying and two from breaking the record as the Herd gets set to take on Wright State on Thursday.
“It’s very humbling and I’m very grateful and thankful just to be able to play,” West said. “Being here for four years, I’ve played a lot of games and had a lot of opportunities. I hang my hat on defense and I take a lot of pride in that. It’s a challenge for me and it’s something I enjoy, and I think it’s something that can really win games. That’s why it’s so important to me.
“To get the steals record would be a great accomplishment and a great honor. I’d be very humbled to achieve that and it would be something I’d try to build on, as well. I don’t want to just break the record. I want to continue to get as many steals as possible, get as many defensive stops as possible.”
As West approaches the record books, he serves as an example of what Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni preaches to his team — do the little things. West’s energy, hustle and leadership are all the qualities that D’Antoni points out as key to his success.
“He’s very strong...and he has a strong heart,” D’Antoni said. “He just gets into you. He takes pride in what he’s doing and he’s just a tough, tough nut.”
West’s ability to make life difficult for Arkansas State may not show up within its own statistical category, but the number of possessions he altered with his defensive play up top went well-beyond his steal count.
Instead of picking up individual statistics, West’s efforts can be seen within Arkansas State’s team statistics as the Red Wolves never got into any flow.
The Red Wolves shot just 38 percent from the floor and finished with double the turnovers (18) to assists (8).
Marshall limited Arkansas State to just 22 points in the first half, which was their best defensive half since allowing 23 to Rice before halftime of its first-round matchup in the 2019 Conference USA Championships (March 23, 2019).
As Marshall looks ahead to Thursday’s 7 p.m. contest at Wright State, the Raiders are more of a post-oriented offense that will look to get the ball into the paint.
For West, that doesn’t mean the emphasis goes away from trying to shut down the guards — even though the roles are changed a bit from scorers to facilitators.
“At the end of the day, we have to do our job as guards to make those entry passes as hard as possible — slow down the rhythm of the offense and try to just make them as uncomfortable as possible,” West said.
West smiled when asked about being the defensive-minded guy on a team known mostly for its fast-paced offensive scheme. He doesn’t mind that end staying in the shadows, as long as the team is winning.
As he approaches Henderson’s record, however, West is locked in on doing what he does best — making steals that lead to a Herd win.
For West, the hope is that in breaking the record, he also steals the spotlight for the Herd defense.