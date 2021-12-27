The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — One particular Christmas present came a bit late for Marshall women’s basketball guard Savannah Wheeler.

It will be sent soon from Conference USA, however.

On Monday, C-USA women’s basketball announced that Wheeler was named as Conference USA Player of the Week after her performance in the Herd’s lone contest last week.

The Catlettsburg, Kentucky, native finished with a career-high 40 points in Marshall’s 79-58 win over Oakland during the Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 20.

Wheeler’s 40-point outburst was the first 40-point game for Marshall since Kristina Behnfeldt scored 40 points against Ohio on Feb. 10, 1999.

It was also the first 40-point game in Conference USA this season and only the sixth in NCAA women’s basketball during the 2021-22 season.

Wheeler’s performance came in a contest in which she shot 14 of 18 from the floor (78 percent), which included hitting two of four 3-point attempts.

Marshall head coach Tony Kemper said the most impressive aspect of Wheeler’s performance was handling what Oakland threw at her defensively.

“To me, she’s learning how to play at different speeds,” Kemper said of Wheeler. “She’s going to be very difficult for people to handle as she continues to grow in that.”

In addition to the points output, Wheeler added five assists with just one turnover while adding four steals and four rebounds in a complete performance against the Golden Grizzlies.

Kemper said Wheeler’s performance was just as crucial from a team aspect of securing a win heading into league play as it was on an individual basis.

“We finished the game with tons of energy and it’s positive,” Kemper said. “We needed that. We needed to play well going into conference play.”

For the season, Wheeler is now averaging 20.1 points per game, which also leads Conference USA as the Herd makes the transition into league play.

Wheeler also leads Conference USA in free throw percentage at 86.2 percent (50 of 58).

Wheeler leads Marshall back into action this week as the Thundering Herd starts Conference USA action at home against Louisiana Tech at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Cam Henderson Center.

Louisiana Tech eliminated the Herd in the first round of the 2021 C-USA Tournament, earning a 50-48 win at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.

