HUNTINGTON — Last season, Marshall guard Savannah Wheeler burst onto the Conference USA women’s basketball scene as a playmaker that few knew of when the season started.
There will be no such issues this season.
Wheeler’s strong freshman campaign helped lead Marshall to a berth in the Conference USA quarterfinals before play was halted due to COVID-19 related issues.
In that game, Wheeler made her presence felt as one of the league’s top impact players.
Wheeler scored 19 points and grabbed four steals while sinking four clutch free throws in the game’s final 20 seconds as Marshall rallied from a double-digit deficit to earn a 71-67 overtime win over Southern Miss.
Marshall lost one of its all-time leading scorers in Shayna Gore leading into the 2019-20 season, but Wheeler picked up the scoring slack for the Herd, leading the team in three major statistical categories: scoring (13.4 points per game), assists (2.8 per game) and steals (1.4 per game).
Those numbers were enough to land Wheeler on the Conference USA All-Freshman Team last season.
Wheeler, a Catlettsburg, Kentucky, native who played at Boyd County High School, was named Conference USA Freshman of the Week twice, including at the beginning of February when she set her career high in points in consecutive games.
In that week, Wheeler scored 22 points against FIU then followed it up with 25 in a win over Florida Atlantic.
For the season, Wheeler scored in double figures in 24 of the team’s 30 contests.
Wheeler was also one of the nation’s top free throw shooters, connecting on 84 percent of her attempts at the line.
In that Conference USA tournament win over Southern Miss, Wheeler hit 13 of 14 free throw attempts, one of the top performances in C-USA history.
Wheeler helped lead Marshall to a 13-17 record in 2019-20, which included a 7-11 mark in league play.
The Herd was selected to finish 12th out of 14 teams in the preseason poll that was also released Wednesday.
Wheeler was one of three sophomores named to the 2020-21 Preseason All-Conference USA Team on Wednesday. Others include Middle Tennessee’s Aislynn Hayes and UTEP’s Katie Gallegos.
Middle Tennessee’s Anastasia Hayes and Rice’s Nancy Mulkey were named co-Preseason Players of the Year, as announced by the league.
Middle Tennessee was selected to win Conference USA, receiving eight first place votes. Rice was second with three first-place votes while Old Dominion was third and also had three first-place votes.
The league superlatives and preseason poll were selected by the league’s 14 head coaches.