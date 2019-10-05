ONA — Elisabeth Dick scored the winning goal off an assist by Haley Martin as Cabell Midland (12-3-1) defeated Parkersburg 3-0 Saturday in girls high school soccer at Joe McDonie Field.

Emilie Charles followed with a pair of unassisted goals to set the score.

Ellaina Hess earned a shutout in goal, dropping the Big Reds to 9-8-1.

The Knights return to action at 6 p.m.Monday at Winfield.

PARKERSBURG 0 0 — 0

CABELL MIDLAND 1 2 — 3

CM — Dick (Martin assist), 32:00

CM — E. Charles unassisted, 58:00

CM — E. Charles unassisted, 70:00

Shots: P 3, CM 12. Saves P 2, CM 1 (Hess).

HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 2, OAK HILL (W.Va.) 0: Abby Lee earned a shutout in goal as the Irish (10-3-1) defeated the home-standing Red Devils.

Ann Blatt scored the game winner off an assist by Laney Whitmore 5:31 into the contest. Blatt assisted Abi Hugh on a goal in the second half.

Huntington St. Joe plays again vs. Cross Lanes Christian at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the YMCA Kennedy Center.

HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 1 1 — 2

OAK HILL (W.Va.) 0 0 — 0

HSJ — Blatt (Whitmore assist), 5:31

HSJ — Hugh (Blatt assist), 18:33

Shots: HSJ 11, OH 3. Saves: HSJ 3 (Ab. Lee), OH 9 (Destiny Minor). Corner kicks: HSJ 6, OH 0.

HUNTINGTON HIGH 1, ASHLAND 1: Claire Burberry scored to bring the Highlanders into a tie with the Kittens at Scotland Yard.

Ashland scored on a penalty kick.

