BELLE, W.Va. — Huntington High came out flat, but after taking an early punch in the mouth, leveled Riverside.
The Highlanders (10-0) defeated the Warriors 49-7 to clinch the Mountain State Athletic Conference championship and secure the top seed in the Class AAA high school football playoffs Friday night at Campbell Thomas Memorial Field. Playoffs pairings will be released Saturday evening.
Riverside (3-7), vastly improved since early in the season, left no doubt it was not intimidated by the state’s top-ranked team. The Warriors drove 78 yards in 17 plays, taking 10:08 off the clock against one of the state’s better defenses. Jacob Alderson capped the trek with a 4-yard touchdown run around right end on fourth-and-goal. Braylon Hill’s extra point made it 7-0.
The Highlanders struggled to do much right the first 19:23 of the first half, totaling 39 yards in penalties, fumbling once, being intercepted once and gaining merely 41 yards before catching a break. Tylan Barber recovered a fumbled punt at the Riverside 49. On the next play, quarterback Gavin Lochow, injured on the previous drive, raced 49 yards for a touchdown and Jonathan Aya-Ay kicked the extra point to tie it.
That’s all the Highlanders needed to turn the game.
After a three-and-out by the Warriors gave HHS the ball at its own 41, NaKyin Harrell ran for 8 yards, setting up Lochow’s 31-yard pass to Noah Waynick. One play later, Lochow and Waynick combined again, with the senior wide receiver making a juggling catch despite being hit twice, for an 18-yard touchdown to make it 14-7.
From there it snowballed as Waynick, who caught four passes for 100 yards, made his case for the Kennedy Award given to the state’s premier player. Lochow threw to Amari Felder, who juked, broke tackles, followed a Waynick block and stretched to reach the end zone for a 41-yard touchdown to make it 21-7 with 42 seconds left in the first half. The touchdown pass was Lochow’s 15th, a single-season Huntington High record. He finished 8 of 14 for 218 yards and two touchdowns.
Huntington High coach Billy Seals wasn’t comfortable with the two-touchdown lead.
“That they’ve come back from two halftime deficits to win speaks volumes,” Seals said.
The Highlanders squashed Riverside’s comeback hopes when Felder took an option pitch from Lochow and scored from the 3 to boost the lead to 28-7 with 2:54 left in the third quarter. Proof of the Warriors’ deflation was evident on the first play of HHS’ next drive when Zha Zha Jackson raced 57 yards for a touchdown to make it 35-7.
Huntington High harassed Walker throughout the game. Donovan Garrett particularly was a problem, frequently flushing the Warriors quarterback from the pocket and forcing rushed throws.
“We have to make the quarterback uncomfortable,” Seals said.
Waynick’s 73-yard punt return on the third play of the fourth quarter extended the lead to 42-7. Waynick followed with a 16-yard touchdown catch with 5:00 left to set the score.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 0 21 14 14 — 49
RIVERSIDE 7 0 0 0 — 7
R — Walker 4 run (Hill kick)
HH — Lochow 49 run (Aya-Ay kick)
HH — Waynick 18 pass from Lochow (Aya-Ay kick)
HH — Felder 41 pass from Lochow (Aya-Ay kick)
HH — Felder 3 run (Aya-Ay kick)
HH — Z. Jackson 57 run (Aya-Ay kick)
HH — Waynick 73 punt return (Aya-Ay kick)
HH — Waynick 16 pass from Lochow (Aya-Ay)
Team Statistics
HH R
First downs 7 5
Rushes-yards 14-118 25-74
Passes 8-14-2 11-24-0
Passing yards 218 85
Total yards 336 159
Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 7-54 6-60
Punts 2-39.0 7- 34.4
Individual statistics
Rushing: Huntington High — Lochow 5-83, Graves 2-10, Jones 2-4, Harrell 3-3, Felder 2-18. Riverside — Hill 1-2, Alderson 17-40, Walker 6-25, Jones 1-2, Terrell 2-5.
Passing: Huntington High — Lochow 8-14-2, 218 yards. Riverside — Walker 11-24-0, 85 yards.
Receiving: Huntington High — Waynick 4-100, Felder 1-41, Arthur 1-49, Jones 2-28. Riverside — Green 1-8, Alderson 1-8, Jones 3-24, Terrell 6-45.