HUNTINGTON - As Huntington High head coach Billy Seals looked at film for this week's game against South Charleston, one thing stood out.
The Black Eagles are ranked exactly where Seals feels they should be - at the top of the Class AAA ratings.
"This is Donnie's best team since 2014, in my opinion," Seals said. "Very big, very athletic, long and can make plays all over the field on both sides of the ball. They are just a really explosive football team that has a really good chance to win a state championship."
The schedule has seen plenty of tough opponents on Huntington's schedule - Hurricane, Cabell Midland and Wheeling Park are teams Seals pointed out - but from an overall standpoint, he feels that the Black Eagles may be the most well-rounded team he's faced so far this season.
"We haven't shied away from competition, but we've got to play our best football Friday," Seals said.
South Charleston (3-0) has featured an offensive explosion in each game this season despite starting late due to the state's COVID-19 map, which had Kanawha County out for the early portion of the season.
Since restarting, however, the Black Eagles have averaged just under 51 points per game in wins over Capital, George Washington and St. Albans.
Seals said keeping the offense off the field is one way for his team to stay in it, but they will have to execute well.
"We've got to limit turnovers," Seals said. "We can't give them the short field and, just how it is in every game, we have to be able to run the football. They are very, very good on defense and we have to find a way."
Athleticism has always stood out with South Charleston's teams, but Seals said that the play of the offensive and defensive line is what has sparked the Black Eagles' success.
"They are really good up front on the offensive line," Seals said. "The Beasley kid is really good and the starting LG is back. The right side of the line is a little smaller, but they're tough, hard-nosed kids and they're really good.
"Defensively, their down four players are better than any we've seen to this point. Size, athletic ability, speed - they have it all."