HUNTINGTON — Huntington High’s late first-quarter spurt proved meaningful Thursday night in its Mountain State Athletic Conference game against Hurricane at Archer-Lucas Gymnasium.
The Highlanders completed a 7-0 run to take a 13-5 lead after eight minutes. The margin did get bigger at times, but Hurricane would creep back in each instance.
In the end, the Highlanders (2-0) converted 12 of 16 free throws in the final period to win, 52-41.
Hurricane spread the floor early, Huntington remained patient and kept the lead at eight points at halftime.
“That’s the way he plays,” Highlanders coach Ty Holmes said of Hurricane coach Lance Sutherland. “Do what they do best. We were ready for it. Need to play a little smarter.”
Eli Archer led the balanced Huntington attack with 17 points. He stepped back to hit the three or worked inside to get the hoops.
“Coaches put us in a good position,” Archer said. “It was good to have the lead. A game we needed. Been working on the shot to get the touch and stroke back.”
Sutherland said he employs that style to help with the team’s youth. Just one starter is back from last season.
“We’re really young,” he said. “We’re out to score, not hold the ball. Have to do the smart thing. Make mistakes and you pay. We couldn’t get over the hump. Can’t win a game in the first quarter, but you sure can lose it. That run at the end of the quarter was big. Same cushion the rest of the way.”
Early in the fourth period, the Highlanders pushed the advantage to 15 at 42-27 with 3:48 left. That started the procession to the foul line. Jaylen Motley made 5-of-6 to lead the way.
Hurricane remained scrapping behind Nas’jaih Jones, who had 11 points in the quarter. He finished with 12 and Elijah Crompton came off the bench to score 13, hitting three three-pointers.
“They made runs, but we stuck together,” Holmes said. “Eli was big inside and outside, he helped to keep the team together. That’s why we made him captain.”
Mehki Barlow excited the crowd with his six points as the three baskets came on put back slam dunks.
“That’s his game,” Archer said. “We were all pumped.”
Huntington is back in action Saturday at Greenbrier East. After opening with four straight on the road, Hurricane has its home opener Saturday against Putnam County rival Winfield.
HURRICANE 5 12 10 14 — 41: Jones 12, James 6, Benny 6, Nicely 2, Tingler 2, Crompton 13.
HUNTINGTON 13 12 11 16 — 52: Motley 8, Johnson 9, Hoffman 4, Clay 3, Hinton 3, Hickman 2, Barlow 6, Archer 17.
Girls
Huntington 101, Hurricane 41
The question ended up would the Lady Highlanders break the century mark. They did when Izzy Spaulding scored on a put back after a missed free throw to hit 100 points with 54 seconds left in Game 2 in the boys-girls doubleheader.
The issue never was in doubt as No. 2 Huntington improved to 3-0. The Lady Redskins are 1-2.
Kaiti Swann led Huntington with 22 points. Dionna Gray added 19, Niko Kauffman and Ravyn Goodson 14 each and Latahia Jackson 10.
Hurricane didn’t have anyone reach double figures.
“Not bashful about shooting,” Lady Highlanders coach Lonnie Lucas said.
Huntington’s next game is Monday at Princeton.
HURRICANE 5 8 9 19 — 41: Works 3, N. Dempsey 5, Dennis 4, Lucas 1, Howell 2, E. Dempsey 7, Dye 6, Oduour 7, Young 3, Quintanilla 3.
HUNTINGTON 24 25 30 22 — 101: Swann 22, Kauffman 14, Jackson 10, Gray 19, Anderson 1, Turner 8, De La Rosa 2, Cristus 4, Spaulding 2, Goodson 14, Smith 4, Hutchison 1.