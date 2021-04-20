HUNTINGTON — A.J. Dempsey’s senior year for Huntington High wrestling did end as he wanted.
The senior overcame knee surgery and quarantine from the Coronavirus pandemic to capture his second state title at 170 pounds.
Dempsey dominated Parkersburg South’s Jude Childers from the start and chalked up a sweet 12-0 victory in the 74th West Virginia State Tournament and 8-0 season.
“Makes all the stuff I’ve been through worth it,” Dempsey said Tuesday night after his championship match at Mountain Health Arena. “It’s part of the course.”
Dempsey said style didn’t matter even though it was a lopsided outcome.
“I try not to pay attention to the score,” Dempsey said. “I put wrestling over the win. Wrestle well, the rest takes care of itself.”
In keeping with a crazy season, Dempsey found himself down 5-0 to University’s Dakota Hagedorn in the morning semifinals. He stormed back to prevail 9-5.
“Takedown and back points and I’m down 5-0,” Dempsey said. “It was a wakeup call. I didn’t realize it. I said, ‘oh crap, let’s go.’ ”
Dempsey kept the complaints to a minimum as he finished his career in style. Knee surgery and team quarantine from COVID-19 and contract tracing couldn’t stop him.
“It’s crazy,” Dempsey said. “Didn’t know I’d prepare for a season like this. I love it. My dream my whole life was to win state.”
Dempsey got back in time to win twice at the Region 4 tournament to take the championship. He came in ranked No. 1 in his weight class.\
Teammate Quaran Misner placed second at 182. Elijah Edge of St. Albans beat Misner, 2-0, in the finals.
Joe Riggs (120), Orion Barrett (145) each took fourth and Robert Martin was sixth a 285.
Logan Fischer for Cabell Midland was third at 195. Other Knights who placed were Jackson Stewart, sixth, 126; Nick Marion, sixth, 145; Connor Wiseman, sixth, 152; and Ethan Cochran, fifth, 182.
Spring Valley’s Caleb Cross was sixth at 138.