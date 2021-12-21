Huntington's Dionna Gray (12) and Jada Turner (15) force Ironton's Evan Williams (3) into a turnover during a girls basketball game in the Ironton Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Ironton High School.
Huntington's Dionna Gray (12) and Jada Turner (15) force Ironton's Evan Williams (3) into a turnover during a girls basketball game in the Ironton Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Ironton High School.
IRONTON — Huntington High used a 17-0 run in the first quarter to take control and roll to a 71-21 victory over Ironton in girls basketball Tuesday in the Ironton Classic at the Conley Center.
Isabel Morgan scored 37 seconds into the game to give the Fighting Tigers (4-4) a 2-0 lead. The Highlanders (6-0) reeled off 17 straight points and dominated the rest of the way.
“The girls played the way they’re supposed to play,” HHS coach Lonnie Lucas said. “We played well.”
Dionna Gray led Huntington High with 26 points. The Kent State signee made six 3-point shots. Imani Hickman scored nine points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Peyton Deer scored seven points for Ironton.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 20 20 19 12 — 71: Jackson 5, Kaufman 7, M. Smith 9, Hickman 9, Gray 26, Turner 4, Spaulding 0, Giles 5, De La Rosa 0, Am. Smith 4, Harper 2.
IRONTON 4 6 5 6 — 21: Deer 7, E. Williams 2, Carlenter 5, C. Cecil 0, K. Williams 0, K. Cecil 0, Morgan 2, White 5.
FAIRLAND 56, TRI-VILLAGE 53: J.D. Thacker made a 4-point play with 9.3 seconds left to rally the Dragons (7-1) past the Patriots (3-2).
Fairland trailed 50-39 with 3:24 to play, but Thacker made a 3-point play and Chase Allen a 3-point shot in the next 59 seconds to pull the Dragons within five. Aiden Porter’s pair of foul shots closed the gap to 52-49 with 1:57 remaining.
Jason Hale made one free throw for Tri-Village but Thacker swished a three from the left corner, then made the game-winning shot from the right corner.
Thacker scored 21 points, 10 in the fourth quarter. Porter scored 14. Josh Scantland and Layne Sarver each scored 12 for the Patriots. Justin Finkbine and Wilson Suggs each chipped in 10.
FAIRLAND 10 7 20 19 — 56: Davis 2, Porter 14, Taylor 6, Martin 0, Thacker 21, Allen 9, Tooley 0, Leep 2, Buchanan 2.
ISA 84, COVENANT 26: Larry Cocisko, Magnus Entenmann and Jared Frey scored 12 points apiece to lead International Sports Academy of Charlotte, North Carolina, to a triumph over the Eagles (1-4). Brendan McRoy chipped in 10 points. Tucker Lingenfelter scored 10 points for Covenant, a last-minute replacement for Flyght Academy of Dayton, Ohio. Flyght canceled Tuesday morning because of COVID-19 concerns in its program.
