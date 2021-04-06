In almost every previous year, the boys championship game during the Mountain State Athletic Conference Night of Champions has featured a rematch of a previous regular-season game. But not this year, thanks to COVID-19.
When George Washington and Huntington High square off for the MSAC boys title on Saturday at South Charleston High School, it marks their first meeting of the season, and both will bring unbeaten conference records into the matchup, which is set for 7:30 p.m.
The Patriots (6-0 MSAC, 9-1 overall) and Highlanders (5-0, 9-0) were scheduled to play on Monday, but Huntington’s program was still shut down for contact tracing, so that game wasn’t played. In fact, the Highlanders haven’t taken the court for a game since March 27, though they’re scheduled to play a non-conference contest at Cabell Midland on Thursday in their return.
In all, Huntington had four games canceled due to COVID, and several MSAC teams have experienced quarantines of different lengths this season. Huntington will come into the MSAC title game with the No. 2 ranking in the state Class AAAA poll, one spot ahead of GW, whose lone loss came at Woodrow Wilson.
The girls title game, however, will offer a rematch — and it was a pretty good game the first time around.
Cabell Midland (9-2) and George Washington (11-2) met on March 11 in Ona, with the Knights prevailing 52-49. That’s the last loss for GW, which has since won 10 in a row, including a decisive 78-59 win against top-ranked Huntington on Monday.
The Knights, ranked No. 2 in AAAA, and the No. 4 Patriots are set to start their MSAC girls championship game at 4 p.m. on Saturday, also at South Charleston High School. The Night of Champions event had to be moved from its normal site, the South Charleston Community Center, due to recent flooding.
The full day of hoops at SCHS begins at 11 a.m. with the girls consolation game between Capital and Huntington, followed by the boys consolation game pitting Cabell Midland and Parkersburg at 1:30 p.m.
There is a longer-than-usual gap between games because the gymnasium will be cleared, cleaned and sanitized between each game. A separate ticket is required for each contest. Due to COVID concerns, the MSAC canceled its skills competitions for this year, but plans to return them to the lineup in 2022.
Tickets, which are available at all participating schools through Wednesday for parents and household members, are priced at $6 for the general public and $5 for students and seniors. Beginning Thursday, tickets will be made available to the general public through gofan.com or the GoFan App. Search for South Charleston High School.
At 6 p.m. Saturday, prior to the boys title game, the MSAC will present its academic achievement awards to one male and female student-athlete from all 10 conference schools, then will honor its retiring coaches and administrators at 7. This year’s list of retirees includes John Vencill (Capital), Bob Neely (GW), Christina Browne (Hurricane), Don Fosselman and Richard Lance (Parkersburg), Neil Hopkins and Al Estepp (Riverside) and Jim Hensley (Spring Valley).
While some programs and conferences around the state have cleared their schedules of games in the final week of the regular season in order to ensure their teams are COVID-free able to participate in sectionals, the MSAC did not consider calling off its Night of Champions, according to Commissioner Jim Hamric.
“No, not whatsoever,’’ Hamric said. “No one even mentioned it.’’
Thursday’s lineup of place-winner games for teams that finished fifth and below in the league standings has also been set. Several tie-breakers were invoked because few teams were able to get in all of their designated MSAC games during this compressed regular season.
The boys place-winner games find Riverside at St. Albans (5:30 p.m.), Capital at South Charleston (7 p.m.) and Spring Valley at Hurricane (7 p.m.). The girls games feature South Charleston at Parkersburg (tentatively at 4:30 p.m.), Hurricane at Spring Valley (7 p.m.) and Riverside at St. Albans (7 p.m.).