HUNTINGTON — Huntington High coach Billy Seals hasn’t been in this situation in a long time.
His team stands at 0-4 after a loss to Parkersburg two weeks ago and is still striving to put a full game together.
For Seals, it reminds him much of his beginnings with Huntington High’s program when he took a young team and they took their lumps until breaking through with a win.
From that time, they never looked back, and Seals hopes it is the same for the 2020 group as well.
“There are a lot of parallels there,” Seals said. “We’ve got a lot of young kids getting good experience and they keep working hard. We’ve got to start making plays and quit beating ourselves. When we start doing that, good things will happen.”
For Seals, the hope is that good things come this week when the team visits VanMeter Stadium in Beckley to take on Woodrow Wilson on Friday night.
The plight of Huntington and Woodrow Wilson has been similar with the Flying Eagles also struggling early on this season with three straight losses before breaking through in a 21-12 win at Preston last week.
“They’ve played some good teams, but they got that taste of getting a win last week,” Seals said. “They’ve got athletes and guys who make plays in space and they are riding a win from last week. We’ve got to get off on the right foot and get up on someone.”
One glaring concern for Seals has been the play of his defense, which has been a staple of the team’s success over the years.
So far this season, the Highlanders have allowed at least 21 points in every game and have had miscues on the defensive side at inopportune times that have given the opposition additional opportunities.
The inability to get off the field in third-down situations has been a bugaboo since week one.
“We have not played to our ability on the defensive side of the ball, which has been the most frustrating thing,” Seals said. “I talked coming into the season that our defense would be a strong suit and it has not been up to this point.”
Offensively, Seals said his unit is looking to put consecutive good plays together. There have been moments where things started to look positive, but the ability to piece together drives is still a work-in-progress as the team heads to Woodrow Wilson on Friday.
“Against Parkersburg, we were in the red zone two different times and came away with zero points,” Seals said. “We scored on another pair of opportunities, but you look at those empty possessions and that’s big in an 11-point game. We’ve got to capitalize when we’ve got the chance to do so.”
The Highlanders looked to better themselves during the off-week without Seals being at practice to oversee those sessions.
Seals was forced to quarantine over the last week due to contact tracing protocols after one of his students at Huntington High tested positive for COVID-19.
His first day back with the team was Wednesday, and he is eager to see their progress over the last few days leading into the contest with Woodrow Wilson.
“That’s the thing about having good assistants,” Seals said. “I know that our guys took care of business and kept working hard. We’re looking forward to getting better each day and to get things going in the right direction.”
Seals said that the mistakes costing his team are those which they have inflicted, so the answer to changing losses to wins is in the mirror, so to speak.
“We have to take care of us,” Seals said. “If we play to our ability and execute the way we can, playing with passion and fire, we can turn this around. It’s on the guys to get that done.”