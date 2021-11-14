Cabell Midland quarterback Ryan Wolfe runs through a hole as Chandler Schmidt (23) looks to block during the Knights' 49-12 high school football playoff victory over South Charleston Friday at the Castle in Ona.
HUNTINGTON — Huntington High and Spring Valley hope to duplicate regular-season victories, while Cabell Midland takes to the road in the West Virginia Class AAA high school football playoffs.
All three teams are scheduled to play at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The top-seeded Highlanders (11-0) entertain No. 9 George Washington (8-3). Huntington High beat the Patriots 30-14 on Sept. 17 in Charleston. HHS led that game 30-0 before surrendering a pair of late touchdowns.
Huntington High defeated 16th seed Wheeling Park 48-21 in the first round Friday. GW knocked off eighth-seeded Greenbrier East 21-7 in Lewisburg, West Virginia.
The Huntington High/George Washington winner advances to the state semifinals to take on either No. 5 Cabell Midland (11-1) or No. 4 University (12-0). The Knights and Hawks play their quarterfinal game in Morgantown.
Cabell Midland clobbered No. 12 South Charleston 49-12 Friday. University rolled over No. 13 Woodrow Wilson 52-10.
No. 7 Spring Valley (10-2) visits No. 2 Martinsburg (11-1) in a rematch of their Oct. 29 game won by the host Timberwolves 35-30. The winner plays the victor of No. 3 Bridgeport (11-0) and No. 6 Jefferson (10-1).
Spring Valley, which rallied from a 28-14 deficit in its last game with the Bulldogs, has beaten Martinsburg each of the last two seasons. The Timberwolves beat Princeton 56-14 in the first round of the playoffs. The Bulldogs romped over Parkersburg South 83-20.
In Class AA, No. 5 Poca (9-2) plays host to No. 13 Frankfort (8-4) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Dots defeated Liberty-Raleigh 28-6 in the first round. The Falcons upset Lincoln 21-17. The winner advances to the semifinals vs. either No. 8 Robert C. Byrd (7-3) or No. 16 Fairmont Senior (6-4).
In Ohio, No. 5 Wheelersburg (9-3) plays No. 2 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (9-2) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Raidiger Field in Waverly in the Division V, Region 19 championship game. The Pirates upset top-seeded Ironton 17-14 in the third round. The Warriors blew out Columbus Academy 41-0. The winner advances to the state semifinals against an opponent to be determined.
In Kentucky, Raceland (12-1) entertains Alexandria Bishop Brossart at 7:30 p.m. Friday in a quarterfinal contest. The victor meets the winner of Williamsburg at Pikeville in the state semifinals.
The Rams beat Paintsville 28-14 to reach the quarterfinals. The Mustangs edged Paris 14-12.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
