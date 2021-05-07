CHARLESTON — Brendan Hoffman might not be on the bench today or ever again.
The 6-foot-2 sophomore reserve guard scored a career-high 25 points, 21 in the second half with 18 coming in the fourth quarter, to rally fourth-seeded Huntington High to a 66-63 victory over No. 5 seed University in the quarterfinals of the high school Class AAAA boys basketball state tournament Thursday at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
“A little bit,” Hawks coach Joe Schmidel said after asked if he was surprised by Hoffman’s performance. “I knew he was a good player from what I’d seen on film. I wasn’t expecting him to score 25 on us. I didn’t expect that.”
Schmidel did expect a strong game from HHS all-stater Amare Smith and the 6-5 senior delivered. Smith scored 18 points, grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds and made five steals.
“I come in and try not to focus on the score,” said Hoffman, who didn’t score his first second-half point until 1:31 of the third quarter. Hoffman then scored 13 of Huntington High’s next 24 points before sinking two free throws to give the Highlanders a 59-57 lead with 2:33 left to play. The Highlanders never trailed after that.
Huntington High’s intense defensive pressure forced University into 26 turnovers, 11 more than they had committed all season. The Highlanders’ quickness in the backcourt helped offset the Hawks’ physical play under the basket.
“We saved it for the second half,” HHS coach Ty Holmes said of the press. “Maybe we should have gone to it earlier, but I figured these guys would be a little nervous at the beginning and we didn’t want to tire them out.”
Holmes said he was proud of his team and not surprised by Hoffman, who scored 17 points against Cabell Midland and again against Greenbrier East earlier in the season.
“Brendan brings energy and he hit a lot of free throws,” Holmes said of Hoffman, who went 11 of 13 at the foul line. He played a heck of a game and hit some big shots.”
Holmes said the biggest was a 3-pointer that brought Huntington High within 55-52 with 3:58 left in the game.
The Highlanders (12-3) will meet No. 1 seed Morgantown (18-1) in the semifinals. The Mohigans defeated eighth seed Beckley 69-56 in the first round.
Poor shooting and lapses in execution hurt Huntington High in the first half. The Highlanders missed their first seven 3-point shots and went 3 for 13 overall in falling behind 18-9. They rallied within 27-25 after Smith’s basket off a runner at 1:51 of the second quarter capped a 10-2 run. Blake Barkley, though, hit two free throws for the Hawks and Ryan Nicler one before Nicler’s layup with 1.1 on the clock sent University into halftime up 32-25.
The Hawks were content to pound the ball inside and it worked most of the night as they made 21 of 39 shots (53.8 percent). University, though, attempted just four 3-pointers and made none.
The Highlanders took 25 more shots than did University, thanks to the Hawks turnovers and HHS’ 24 offensive rebounds.
Niceler led University with 19 points. T.T. Brooks scored 16 and Blane Barkley 13.
Holmes said Morgantown is similar to his team and the Highlanders will need a strong effort to win.
Morgantown coach David Tallman said the Mohigans have scouted at least three of Huntington High’s games and came away impressed.
“Huntington has big, strong guys and we’ll have to do a great job on them.” Tallman said. “They have quick, athletic guards and they shoot the heck out of it.”
Tallman said his squad will move on from the quarterfinal victory, but not from Beckley, which played an emotional game after the death of junior guard Dwayne Richardson, who was shot on Sunday.
“We’re going to try to win it for him,” Tallman said of Richardson. “I know we’re not Beckley, but we’re going to try to win it for Beckley.”