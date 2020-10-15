HUNTINGTON — There aren’t many things Huntington High head coach Billy Seals has yet to see on a football field during his time as a collegiate player and high school coach.
Yet, Friday will represent a rare opportunity for Seals, who also coaches the Highlanders’ defense.
Huntington will be going up against the single-wing offense of Winfield, a scheme that is rarely used at any level anymore.
“I think I’ve only gone up against it two or three times in my 21 years of coaching,” Seals said. “What they’re doing on offense is just a little unorthodox. It’s kind of single-wing-ish, so we’ve got to do a nice job of reading our keys and being where we’re supposed to be on defense.”
John Covert is a player for Winfield who has stood out on both sides of the football for the last three years, and again, he will be a focal point of the Highlanders’ defense on Friday.
Last week, Covert opened the scoring against Poca with a touchdown that gave the Generals an early lead over the Dots in Winfield’s 42-14 loss.
Seals said Covert is in the backfield offensively, but he can shift from running back to behind center for a direct snap, so the Highlanders must do a good job of identifying where he is on the field and making plays.
“It’s an unusual offense, but it’s an effective offense,” Seals said.
Seals said to go against an unorthodox offense, he had to incorporate some unorthodox defensive drills this week in practice.
Instead of the defense going after a football as they normally would, the ball was put to the side and the defense worked on reading its keys and letting those keys do the work.
“You make sure that you read your keys and that’s what you’re focused in on,” Seals said. “Those keys will take you to the football. We’re trying to play assignment football and playing fast.”
Huntington is coming off of its first win of the season — a 41-12 win at Woodrow Wilson in which the team started to make some plays in the rushing attack, which had hindered them in an 0-4 start.
Seals said that getting that first win for a young team was a big monkey off the team’s back and now they are looking to continue the momentum, but it will not be easily done against a talented Winfield team who is looking for its own taste of success after consecutive big losses to start the 2020 season.
“Winning is contagious, just as losing is contagious,” Seals said. “They’ve worked hard since June and they were happy to get last week’s victory. We are trying to make sure we keep this thing going.”