HUNTINGTON — Caden Spencer sets the bar high, then performs amazing feats on it.
Spencer, 18 and a senior at Huntington High School, took first place on the high bar at the prestigious 2021 Winter Cup in February in Indianapolis. The meet featured many of the top high school gymnasts in the country.
“That’s one of the better events I had at that meet,” Spencer said. I’ve been doing pretty good on bars lately.”
Coaches have noticed. Ohio State and Michigan are among the schools showing strong interest in Spencer, who said he leans toward the Buckeyes at the moment.
The son of Hrabrina Spencer, a gymnast with the Bulgarian gymnastics team at the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul, South Korea, Caden Spencer is trained by his grandfather Bozhi Russev, a former star and coach of the Bulgarian national team.
In Indianapolis, Spencer also took second place in the vault and seventh in the parallel bars. An injury to his ribs prevented Spencer from achieving even more. He is healing before his next major competition in Daytona Beach, Florida, in May.
Spencer has been productive in the last year, winning events in South Carolina and Florida and finishing high in two meets in Texas. The COVID-19 pandemic, as with all sports, has made gymnastics a challenge, with meets being canceled or postponed.
“It’s been tough,” Hrabrina said. “When a competition has shut down, we’ve immediately moved on to another one. We’ve done some virtual events. Gymnasts wear masks on the floor and modifications are made.”
Spencer is no stranger to success, having won a gold medal at the 2018 Junior Olympic men’s national championships, despite competing on an injured ankle. He also won a national championship in the high bar in 2017.