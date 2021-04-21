MORGANTOWN -- Huntington High's Henry Shiels won championships in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly Tuesday at the West Virginia state swim meet at West Virginia University's Mylan Park Aquatic Center.
Shiels won the 200 freestyle in 1:44.50 and the 100 butterfly in 51.11.
Baseball
IRONTON 12, PORTSMOUTH CLAY 7: The Fighting Tigers (12-3) scored eight runs in the first inning on their way to a victory over the visiting Panthers (9-4).
Kyle Howell was the winning pitcher and Ashton Duncan picked up a save. John Wylie went 2 for 3 with two runs batted in. Cole Freeman drove in three and Nate Bias two. Ryan Ashley went 2 for 3.
PORTSMOUTH CLAY 202 003 0 -- 7 7 3
IRONTON 800 202 x -- 12 10 2
Malone, Jessee (1), Porginski (5) and King; Howell, Taylor (4), Duncan (6) and Freeman.
Hitting: PC) Cottle 3B; (I) Wylie 2-3 2 RBI, Sloan 2B, Ashley 2-3, Freeman 2B 3 RBI, Bias 2 RBI.
SYMMES VALLEY 11, CHESAPEAKE 1: Levi Best, Caden Brammer, Brayden Webb and A.J. Litteral all were 2 for 3 for the Vikings in their triumph over the Panthers in Aid, Ohio. Litteral was the winning pitcher. Hunter Evans went 2 for 3 for Chesapeake.
CHESAPEAKE 000 01 -- 1 43
SYMMES VALLEY 122 6x -- 11 11 0
Sentz, Stevens (4) and Grim; Litteral, Webb (5) and Strow.
Hitting: (C) Evans 2-3; (SV) Best 2-3, Brammer 2-3, Webb 2-3, Litteral 2-3, Justice 2B.
PORTSMOUTH 6, COAL GROVE 1: The Trojans (6-6 overall, 3-3 Ohio Valley Conference) scored all their runs in the fourth inning in an victory over the visiting Hornets. Daewin Spence earned the win.
RUSSELL 13, GREENUP COUNTY 7: The Red Devils scored seven runs in the third inning and four in the fourth to rally past the Musketeers in Flatwoods, Kentucky.
Ethan Sharp drove in four for Russell (10-3). Eric Williams, Nathan Conley and Trent Tice had two RBI apiece. C.J. Bartam was the winning pitcher. Logan Bays, Hunter Clevenger and Carson Wireman each had two hits for Greenup County (5-7). Wireman, Cohen Underwood and Jonah Gibson drove in two apiece.
Softball
SYMMES VALLEY 12, WESTERN-PIKE 0: Savannah Mart went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBI as the Vikings (12-4 overall, 5-2 Southern Ohio Conference) pounded the Indians in Latham, Ohio. Mart also was the winning pitcher. Jocelyn Carpenter went 2 for 3 with two RBI. Kylee Thompson and Emily Estep were 2 for 4.
SYMMES VALLEY 440 31 -- 12 12 1
WESTERN-PIKE 000 00 -- 0 3 4
Mart, Thompson (4) and Carpenter; Ware and Henderson.
Hitting: (SV) Mart 3-4 HR 3 RBI, Thompson 2-4 2B, Carpenter 2-3 2B, Estep 2-4, Wells 2B.
ASHLAND 7, BOYD COUNTY 0: Lauren Spears went 4 for 4, homered twice and drove in three runs to lift the Kittens (5-6) past the Lions in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. Kenzi Robinson pitched a four-hit shutout. Taylor Craft had two hits for Ashland. Emma Borders was 2 for 4 for Boyd County (9-3).
SHERMAN 9, BUFFALO 1: Winning pitcher Chloe Treadway went 3 for 4 with a homer run and three RBI to lead the host Tide (6-0) by the Bison. She also struck out eight in five innings. Lauren Guthries, Hailea Skeens, Bailey Lafferty and Ammie Hughes smacked two hits apiece for Sherman. Breigh Martin was 2 for 2 for Buffalo (2-3).
Boys basketball
HURRICANE 43, PARKERSBURG 37: Nas'Jaih Jones scored 14 points and the third-seeded Redskins (8-1) upset the host and second-seeded Big Reds in the Class AAAA, Region IV, Section 2 tournament. Preston Dewitt scored 10 points. Bryson Singer led Parkersburg (4-8) with 14 points. Hurricane plays host to St. Albans in the sectional final at 7 p.m. Friday.
WAHAMA 94, HANNAN 27: The White Falcons (6-10) raced to a 30-4 lead on their way to a victory over the Wildcats (1-11) in the Class A, Region IV, Section 2 tournament in Mason, West Virginia.
Josiah Lloyd scored 24 points for Wahama, which led 50-7 at halftime and will visit Gilmer County at 7 p.m. Friday for the championship. Bryce Zuspan scored 15 points, Ethan Gray 12 and Alex Hardwick 10. Logan Barker paced Hannan with 10 points.
HANNAN 4 3 13 7 -- 27: Barker 10, Edmunds 4, Watkins 4, Rainey 3, Hughes 3, Freeman 3.
WAHAMA 30 20 20 24 -- 94: Lloyd 24, Zuspan 15, Gray 12, Hardwick 10, S. VanMatre 9, McCallister 8, Panko-Shields 8, Roush 5, M. Van Matre 3.
Girls Tennis
POINT PLEASANT 5, SISSONVILLE 2: Grace Teichman, Annabelle Shrader and McKenzie Leonard won singles matches as the Big Blacks topped the host Indians. Teichman and Shrader won their doubles match, as did Leonard and Zoe Enos.
Boys tennis
POINT PLEASANT 3, SISSONVILLE 0: Luke Blain and Joseph Milhoan each won singles matches, then teamed to win at doubles.
MINFORD 3, WHEELERSBURG 2: Charlie Neal won a singles match and the teams of Matthew Justice and Dillon Osborne and Teegan Clarkson and Kaden Kelley won doubles matches as the Falcons beat the Pirates. Logan Davis and Preslee Etterling won singles matches for Wheelersburg.