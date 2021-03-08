A pair of high school sports standouts from Huntington signed last week to continue their careers in college.
Kaiti Swann of Huntington High signed to play basketball at Potomac State College. Ava Lee of Huntington St. Joe put her name to a National Letter of Intent for soccer at Bethany College.
“I considered a lot of schools, but Potomac was my first offer and I liked it there,” said Swann, who plans to major in elementary education.
Swann said she plans to play two years at the junior college in Keyser, West Virginia, then transfer to a four-year institution.
Swann said she is happy to play at all after a health scare when she was an eighth grader. She spent five months in the hospital being treated for blocked intestines.
“I had to really change my diet,” said Swann, a 5-foot-3 senior guard.
Lee is following older sister Rebecca to Bethany’s soccer program.
“She went there for four years and loved it,” Ava said of Rebecca’s experience at Bethany. “The campus is really pretty and everyone is nice there.”
Lee has a 4.44 grade point average and plans to major in biochemistry. She said she hopes for significant playing time early, but knows she will have to earn it.
“The team is really small right now and they’re trying to build it up, but who knows,” Lee said of how much she likely will play. “I’ll be happy to play somewhere on the defensive line.”
Lee said off the field and basketball court she likes to bake, paint, hike and “do outdoorsy stuff in my family.”
Lee’s sister, Abby, plays basketball at the University of Charleston.
“My sisters showed me what I can be and pushed me,” Lee said.
STATS OF THE WEEK: Rose Hill Christian’s girls basketball team pulled off the rare quadruple double last week in a 77-36 victory over Teays Valley Christian.
Bellamee Sparks scored 22 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, Baylee Trimble scored 13 points and pulled down 14 rebounds, Gabby Karle scored 18 points and issued 11 assists, and Baylee Stephens scored 13 points and snared 10 rebounds.
Russell girls basketball standout Aubrey Hill scored her 1,000th career point, as did Tolsia junior boys basketball player Jesse Muncy. Kai Coleman set a Rose Hill Christian boys basketball record with 18 assists in a game last week. Former East Carter and current Alabama softball standout Montana Fouts struck out a career-high 16 Mississippi State batters.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Toledo and Kent State offered scholarships to Poca tight end Toby Payne. Kent State also offered Ironton tight end Ashton Duncan, whose teammate Angelo Washington virtually visited Brown University and received an offer from Morehead State.
Gallia Academy quarterback Noah Vanco received an offer from Heidelberg and committed to Kentucky Christian University. Huntington High football player James Scott took a virtual visit to the University of Chicago. Russell tennis star Mia Ferguson signed with Georgetown College, where her sister Maci plays.
South Carolina offered Johnson Central offensive lineman Grant Bingham. Air Force offered Cherokee (New Jersey) High School wide receiver Ty Bartrum, son of former Meigs and Marshall star Mike Bartrum. Ashland softball player Kendall Hilliard signed with the University of Pikeville. Huntington Prep basketball star Maki Johnson picked up an offer from Wake Forest.
SHOOTOUT SCHEDULE: The Par Mar Shootout at the Big House high school basketball showcase schedule is set. The event begins March 15 at West Virginia State University with Huntington St. Joe’s boys playing Ravenswood at 11 a.m., followed at 1 p.m. by Beckley Prep’s boys taking on Teays Valley Prep. At 3 p.m. South Charleston’s girls play Morgantown. At 5 p.m., Charleston Catholic and St. Marys meet in a boys game, followed by Huntington High’s and Parkersburg South’s boys at 7 p.m. Winfield and George Washington play a girls game at 8:45 p.m.
On March 16, play begins at 9 a.m. with Lincoln County taking on Lewis County in a girls game, followed at 11 a.m. by the boys teams from the same two schools. At 1 p.m., Parkersburg and Spring Valley girls play, followed at 3 p.m. by the Big Reds and Timberwolves girls. At 6 p.m., Poca meets Shady Spring in a boys contest, with Herbert Hoover’s and Wayne’s boys playing at 8 p.m.
On March 17, Williamstown and Magnolia play a girls game at 9 a.m. The Williamstown girls take on Greenbrier West at 11 a.m. Tug Valley and Webster County play a boys game at 1 p.m., followed by Greater Beckley Christian vs. Magnolia boys at 3 p.m. Scott and South Charleston play a boys game at 5 p.m. before Woodrow Wilson’s boys play Nitro at 7 p.m., and Huntington High and Woodrow Wilson girls concluded the showcase at 8:45 p.m.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Former Fairland girls basketball star Emily Chapman was named the National Christian College Athletic Association student-athlete of the week and the Great Midwest Conference player of the week.
Former Ashland girls basketball star Mykasa Robinson of the University of Louisville was named to the Atlantic Coast Conference all-defensive team. Former University of Pikeville assistant Trevor Hoskins is the new head football coach at Paintsville High School.
Former Huntington St. Joe boys basketball standout Keith Clemens scored 13 points to help Loyola-Chicago to a 75-65 victory over Drake in the Missouri Valley Conference championship game. Johnson Central won the Kentucky Wrestling Coaches Association large school state wrestling duals championship.
Last week, Mel Stephens coached Wheeling Central’s boys basketball team to a 64-54 victory over Winfield, coached by his son, Chris. Ashland’s Christopher Thornburg won indoor track state championships in the triple jump and long jump. Tomcat Thomas Skaggs won the pole vault title.
Three former Hurricane High School football players — linebacker Lucas Cooper, defensive end James Walker and quarterback Austin Womack — started for Ohio Wesleyan Saturday in the Bishops’ football game vs. Depauw.
Gallia Academy’s boys basketball team beat Jackson last week for its first win in a district game since 2003. Pikeville won the Pike County Middle School boys basketball title. Ashland’s seventh-grade boys went undefeated to win the Ohio Valley Conference basketball championship.
Former Huntington St. Joe soccer star Haven Lochow, who plays at Georgetown College, has joined the Tigers’ tennis team. Gary Mullins is the new head football coach at Logan.