HUNTINGTON -- A pair of high school sports standout from Huntington signed last week to continue their careers in college.
Kaiti Swann of Huntington High signed to play basketball at Potomac State College. Ava Lee of Huntington St. Joe put her name to a National Letter of Intent for soccer at Bethany College.
"I considered a lot of schools, but Potomac was my first offer and I liked it there," said Swann, who plans to major in elementary education.
Swann said she plans to play two years at the junior college in Keyser, West Virginia, then transfer to a four-year institution.
Swann said she is happy to play at all after a health scare when she was an eighth grader. She spent five months in the hospital being treated for blocked intestines.
"I had to really change my diet," said Swann, a 5-foot-3 senior guard.
Lee is following older sister Rebecca to Bethany's soccer program.
"She went there for four years and loved it," Ava said of Rebecca's experience at Bethany. "The campus is really pretty and everyone is nice there."
Lee has a 4.44 grade point average and plans to major in biochemistry. She said she hopes for significant playing time early, but knows she will have to earn it.
"The team is really small right now and they're trying to build it up, but who knows," Lee said of how much she likely will play. "I'll be happy to play somewhere on the defensive line."
Lee said off the field and basketball court she likes to bake, paint, hike and "do outdoorsy stuff in my family."
Lee's sister, Abby, plays basketball at the University of Charleston.
"My sisters showed me what I can be and pushed me," Lee said.