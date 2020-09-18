HUNTINGTON -- The Huntington High-Wayne Cross Country Invitational is scheduled for Saturday in two locations.
Middle School races will begin at 8 a.m. at Huntington High School. High School races will be at 4 p.m. at the YMCA Kennedy Center and Robert Newlon Airport.
The YMCA Kennedy Center will be the host of the Region IV, Class AA and Class AAA championships with Wayne and Huntington hosting.
Middle school teams participating are Barboursville, Ceredo-Kenova, Covenant, Hamlin, Huntington, Huntington East, Milton, Our Lady of Fatima, Huntington St. Joe, Ripley, Ravenswood and Wayne.
High school teams running are Cabell Midland, Covenant, Greenbrier East, Huntington, Lincoln County, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South, Ripley, Ravenswood, Spring Valley and Wayne.
"We want to especially thank the Robert Newlon Airport," Wayne coach Jeanette Rutherford said. "With the COVID guidelines, the addition of the airport property was a game-changer. The use of the airport property allowed us to keep the course to one loop, and it also allowed us to start waves every five minutes. Carl Bailey has been very helpful, even blocking off his skydiving group during the time of the meet to help us out."
Huntington High coach Justin Cox said he looks forward to the meet, which was a challenge to put together
"Jeanette and I set out to put on a competitive meet and allow teams to have a preview of the regional course," Cox said. "The size of our field has ebbed and flowed due to the COVID color map, however, we have been able to keep a competitive field in both the middle school and high school races. With the WVSSAC limiting the sanctioning of out of state meets, teams were not afforded the opportunity to travel to faster courses like the ones in Louisville and Charlotte. I believe this course at the Kennedy Center and Robert Newlon airport will give local teams the chance to put up some really strong times while keeping within the WVSSAC guidelines for safety."