HUNTINGTON — Huntington High wasn’t bad for the first game of the season.
Imani Hickman and Latahia Jackson weren’t bad for any game of the season. Hickman, a 5-foot-10 junior forward, scored 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, and Jackson, a 5-5 senior guard, scored 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, to lead the Highlanders to a 72-55 victory over University in girls basketball the Lucas-Archer Gym.
“It was good to be out on the court,” Hickman said. “We had good excitement and did a good job as a team.”
The season was scheduled to begin in December, but COVID-19 cautions resulted in a delay. Huntington High didn’t quite look in typical March form, but was good enough to overcome a third quarter deficit to win.
The Highlanders built an 11-point lead in the first half, going up 32-21 on a basket by Jada Turner 3:15 before halftime. The Hawks (0-1), though, went on an 8-1 run to pull within 33-29 by the break.
University took a 42-41 lead on Emily Sharkey’s 3-pointer at 3:38 of the third period, but 17 seconds later Hickman scored on a put back to put HHS ahead to stay. Hickman’s basket also sparked an 18-0 run that put the game out of the Hawks’ reach.
“The first game is always a little rough,” Hickman said. “I can see us having a good future together and getting to state if we play the way we can.”
The Highlanders led by as many as 21 after Hickman’s basket with 3:19 remaining.
“It’s hard in the first game to play four good quarters,” Huntington High coach Lonnie Lucas said. “It’s especially hard when we’ve only had one scrimmage.”
The Highlanders mixed their defenses and the combination resulted in 19 University turnovers. Those miscues and a 35-29 rebounding disadvantage led the Hawks to take 45 shots, compared to HHS’ 69.
Ravyn Goodson scored 11 points and snared seven rebounds for the Highlanders, who return to action at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Spring Valley in the opener of a girls-boys doubleheader.
Sharkey led the Hawks with 12 points. Eden Gibson scored 11 and Ella Simpson 10.
UNIVERSITY 15 14 13 13 — 55: Weaver 2-6 1-3 2-2 7, Lanham 0-0 0-0 1-1 1, Sharkey 5-12 2-5 0-0 12, Dean 3-6 0-1 2-2 8, McClung 0-0 0-0 2-2 2, Gibson 4-6 1-2 2-2 11, Kyle 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Booteng 1-2 0-0 0-0 2, Simpson 3-6 0-0 4-5 10, Jordan 1-7 0-1 0-0 2. Totals: 19-45 4-12 13-14 55.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 17 16 18 21 — 72: Swann 3-5 0-1 0-0 6, Kauffman 0-2 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 7-14 1-2 5-5 20, Hickman 9-16 0-1 2-8 20, Gray 3-11 0-4 2-4 8, Turner 2-8 1-3 2-2 7, Spaulding 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Goodson 3-9 0-2 5-6 11, Smith 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 0-2 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 27-69 2-13 16-25 35.
Rebounds: U 29 (Jordan 7), HH 35 (Hickman 14). Steals: U 8 (Simpson 3), HH 11 (Gray 3, Jackson 3). Blocked shots: U 1 (Jordan), HH none. Turnovers: U 19, HH 12. Fouls: U 14, HH 12. Fouled out: none. Technical fouls: none.