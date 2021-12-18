HUNTINGTON — Imani Hickman and Amara Jackson dominated the paint on Saturday with each player earning a double-figures in both points and rebounding to lead Huntington to a 57-32 victory over University in a high school girls basketball game at Lucas-Archer Gymnasium.
Hickman led the attack for Huntington (5-0) with 19 points and 13 rebounds while Amara Jackson chipped in 13 points and 10 rebounds to keep the Highlanders undefeated on the season.
Jada Turner scored 14 points for Huntington including six from 3-point range to give her team a double-digit scorer from its backcourt.
Huntington was at its best on defense where its pressure limited University (3-3) to 12-of-31 shooting from the floor and forced the Hawks into 13 turnovers for the game.
With Hickman and Jackson, Huntington easily won the turnover battle with University 41-21.
“Hickman came through and started rebounding,” Highlanders’ head coach Lonnie Lucas said. “Jada had a good all-around game, coming up with loose balls.”
Turner shot 4-of-6 from the field overall while Huntington’s other guards struggled from the floor shooting a combined 4-for-24 including 2-of-13 from 3-point range.
“Whenever I’m not doing good, my team steps up for me, so I have to do the same,” Turner said.
Lucas said he was pleased with the win, despite 12 turnovers by the Highlanders, and praised a University team that came into Saturday’s game on the heels of a 65-57 loss to Wheeling Park.
The Hawks led that game by five going into the fourth quarter, Lucas said, only for the Patriots to rally in the final period.
Huntington will play its next game on Tuesday at 1:15 p.m. in the Ironton Classic against an opponent still to be determined, Lucas said.
