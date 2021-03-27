MORGANTOWN — Imani Hickman scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Huntington High (7-0) to a 76-56 victory over University Saturday afternoon.
The Highlanders, top-ranked in Class AAAA, built an early 22-14 lead and steadily pulled away.
Latahia Jackson scored 15 points and Kaiti Swann 14 for Huntington High. Kirsten Dean led the Hawks with 24 points.
HHS returns to the court at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday vs. South Charleston in the opener of a girls-boys doubleheader.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 22 11 23 20 — 76: Swann 14, L. Jackson 15, Hickman 14, Gray 8, Anderson 1, Jackson 3, Turner 6.
UNIVERSITY 14 11 16 15 — 56: Simpson 12, Dean 24, Jordan 4, Gibson 7, Sharkey 8, Weaver 1.
FAIRMONT SENIOR 45, POCA 38: Jaelin Johnson scored 23 points and Eric Smith grabbed 11 rebounds as the Polar Bears beat the Dots on Saturday.
Isaac McKneely led Poca with 14 points.
WINFIELD 44, POCA 41: Tyler Knight, a junior guard in the game strictly for defensive purposes, stole a long inbound pass with 2.6 seconds left Friday night and banked in a shot from three-quarter-court at the buzzer, giving the Generals (6-4) a win against the visiting Dots, the No. 1 team in Class AA.
It was the only three points of the game for Knight, who played about 40 seconds.
Ethan Kincaid led Winfield with 21 points. Isaac McKneely scored 19 for Poca (6-2) and Ethan Payne 12.
Baseball
FAIRLAND 7, GREEN 0: Alex Rogers struck out 15 in a three-hit shutout of the Bobcats at Roger Snyder Field in Rome Township, Ohio.
Rogers also went 2 for 4 with a run batted in. Cooper Cummings was 2 for 4 with two RBI. Hunter Lykins went 2 for 3 with a RBI.
IRONTON ST. JOE 13, WESTERN-PIKE 2: Jackson Rowe threw six no-hit innings as the Flyers opened with a Southern Ohio Conference victory in Latham, Ohio.