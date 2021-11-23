MANCHESTER, Ohio -- Abby Hicks scored 16 points to lead Coal Grove (1-0) to a 57-17 rout of Manchester in girls high school basketball.
Ellie Holmes scored 14 points, made five steals and grabbed four rebounds for Coal Grove, which jumped to a 45-4 halftime lead.
WHEELERSBURG 49, WAVERLY 37: The Pirates (2-0 overall, 1-0 Southern Ohio Conference) used a 7-0 run to finish the first half and take a 26-19 lead on their way to a victory over the visiting Tigers. Wheelersburg led 16-14 after one quarter before pulling away.
SOUTH GALLIA 73, SYMMES VALLEY 35: The Rebels used a 50-13 run to pull away from the Vikings (1-1) in Mercerville, Ohio.
South Gallia (2-0) led 23-22 before the streak. Jessie Rutt led the Rebels with 22 points. Macie Sanders an Emma Clary scored 14 points each. Tori Triplett scored 13. Desiree Simpson led Symmes Valley with 12 points.
