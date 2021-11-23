The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20211124-hds-hsroundup.jpg

HICKS

MANCHESTER, Ohio -- Abby Hicks scored 16 points to lead Coal Grove (1-0) to a 57-17 rout of Manchester in girls high school basketball.

Ellie Holmes scored 14 points, made five steals and grabbed four rebounds for Coal Grove, which jumped to a 45-4 halftime lead.

WHEELERSBURG 49, WAVERLY 37: The Pirates (2-0 overall, 1-0 Southern Ohio Conference) used a 7-0 run to finish the first half and take a 26-19 lead on their way to a victory over the visiting Tigers. Wheelersburg led 16-14 after one quarter before pulling away. 

SOUTH GALLIA 73, SYMMES VALLEY 35: The Rebels used a 50-13 run to pull away from the Vikings (1-1) in Mercerville, Ohio.

South Gallia (2-0) led 23-22 before the streak. Jessie Rutt led the Rebels with 22 points. Macie Sanders an Emma Clary scored 14 points each. Tori Triplett scored 13. Desiree Simpson led Symmes Valley with 12 points.

SYMMES VALLEY 10 17 5 6 -- 35: Simpson 12, Thompson 9, Lyons 7, Ellison 7.

SOUTH GALLIA 16 22 19 16 -- 73: Rutt 22, Sanders 14, Clary 14, Triplett 13, Summers 6, Halley 4.

MEIGS 63, BELPRE 55: The Marauders (1-0) outscored the Eagles 20-13 in the fourth quarter for a triumph in Pomeroy, Ohio.

Mallory Hawley led Meigs with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Jennifer Parker scored 12 points and Andrea Mahr 11. Halee Williams paced Belpre (0-2) with 18 points.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

